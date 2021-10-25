Satellite voting station to be available Oct. 28 in Waukee

COURTESY OF THE DALLAS COUNTY AUDITOR

Special to Dallas County News and Perry Chief

Dallas County auditor and commissioner of elections Julia Helm recently announced that a satellite absentee voting station will be held from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Waukee School administration building, 560 SE University Ave.

Residents may cast in-person absentee ballot for the 2021 City/School Election to be held Nov. 2. A voter may drop off their signed and sealed affidavit envelope with absentee ballot enclosed into the blue ballot box during the open satellite voting session.

Absentee ballots can be dropped off at the Dallas County Auditor’s Office, 210 N. 10th St., Adel.

Those needing information can call 515-993-6914 or visit bit.ly/3vsffpZ.