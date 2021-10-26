Dallas County Auditor reminds residents to confirm polling locations

COURTESY OF THE DALLAS COUNTY AUDITOR'S OFFICE

Special to Dallas County News and Perry Chief

Dallas County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Julia Helm is reminding voters to confirm their polling locations prior to the Nov. 2 city/school election.

The verification of the correct polling location can be obtained via the Iowa Secretary of State website at sos.iowa.gov and selecting “Find My Polling Place.”

Call the Dallas County Auditor’s Office at 515-993-6914 for more information.

Below is a list of Dallas County voting precincts: