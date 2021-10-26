Dallas County Auditor reminds residents to confirm polling locations
COURTESY OF THE DALLAS COUNTY AUDITOR'S OFFICE
Special to Dallas County News and Perry Chief
Dallas County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Julia Helm is reminding voters to confirm their polling locations prior to the Nov. 2 city/school election.
The verification of the correct polling location can be obtained via the Iowa Secretary of State website at sos.iowa.gov and selecting “Find My Polling Place.”
Call the Dallas County Auditor’s Office at 515-993-6914 for more information.
Below is a list of Dallas County voting precincts:
- Adams: Peace Lutheran Church, 34128 L Ave., Adel
- Adel 1: Adel Library, 303 S 10th St., Adel
- Adel 2 - Temporary: Dallas County Facilities Bldg., 818 Court St., Adel
- Beaver/Des Moines: Woodward United Methodist Church, 108 W 5th St., Woodward
- Clive 5 and 6: Heartland Presbyterian Church, 14300 Hickman Rd., Clive
- Colfax/Adel: Grace Lutheran Church, 23932 Meadow Rd., Adel
- De Soto: De Soto United Methodist Church, 421 Dallas St., De Soto
- Lincoln/Washington/Linn: Washington Twp School, 18930 210th St., Minburn
- Perry 1, 2 and 3: McCreary Community Bldg, 1800 Pattee St., Perry
- Spring Valley/Dallas: Dawson Community Bldg, 208 S 1st St., Dawson
- Sugar Grove/Dallas Center: Dallas Center 1st Presbyterian Church, 1204 13th St., Dallas Center
- Union: Redfield American Legion, 1116 Thomas St., Redfield
- Urbandale 13, 14 and 15: The Mission Church, 12001 Ridgemont Dr., Urbandale
- Van Meter: Van Meter American Legion, 910 Main St., Van Meter
- Walnut/Grimes/Grant: Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 1910 Locust St., Granger
- Waukee 1: Immanuel Lutheran Church, 900 Warrior Ln, Waukee
- Waukee 2: Waukee Christian Church, 29043 T Ave., Waukee
- Waukee 3: Waukee Community Center, 675 Walnut, Waukee
- Waukee 4: Westview Church, 1155 SE Boone Dr., Waukee
- Waukee 5: St. Boniface Church, 1200 Warrior Ln, Waukee
- Waukee 6: Waukee School Administration Bldg., 560 SE University Ave., Waukee
- West Des Moines 221, 222, 223, 225 and 226: St. Francis of Assisi Church, 7075 Ashworth Rd., West Des Moines
- West Des Moines 224, 321 and 322: MidAmerican Energy RecPlex, 6500 Grand Ave., West Des Moines