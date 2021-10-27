What's happening around Dallas County for Halloween?

Staff Report

Downtown Spooktacular Trick-or-Treat Walk

4-6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29 around downtown Perry.

The Spooktacular Downtown Trick-or-Treat Walk, sponsored by the Perry Chamber of Commerce, includes safe trick-or-treating with local businesses and community organizations. Willis Avenue (from 1st to 3rd) and 2nd Street (from Otley to Pattee) will be closed to vehicles during the event. Parking will be available at city lots as well as side streets. Participants should enter at intersections and stay to the right to follow the designated one-way route through the downtown area.

Dallas County Hospital’s Trunk or Treat Drive-Thru

5-6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29 at Dallas County Hospital's north parking lot.

Dallas County Hospital’s Trunk or Treat drive-thru event features safe and healthy trick-or-treating. Here is some information on what to expect:

Please enter the north parking lot from Iowa St. and enter Iowa St. from 16th St. and follow the posted signage and volunteers.

The event is completely drive-thru so there will be no parking.

When you enter, you’ll see stations with DCH departments and volunteers excited to see you and guide you along. These stations will not be passing out items.

There will be one bag of preassembled items waiting for each kiddo for giveaway at the end as you exit onto 10th St.

Please note the giveaways will occur while supplies last.

The hospital is excited to offer a fun, safe experience for all attendees while providing a smooth flow.

Any emergency visits to the hospital will naturally take priority to our entrances/exits and may cause some adjustment to the event.

Any updates to the event will be posted to the Dallas County Hospital's Facebook page.

The event is sponsored by Hy-Vee, Fareway and Perry Public Library.

Trunk or Treat - Waukee

5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29 at Public Safety Building, Waukee.

Come dressed in your costumes for a Trunk or Treat event at the Public Safety Building. This event was rescheduled from Oct. 23.

Prairie Seed Harvest

1:30-3:30 p.m. Oct. 30-31 at Forest Park, Perry.

Dallas County Conservation Board will collect select types of prairie wildflower seeds to process and grow this winter for transplanting to its established and new prairie reconstruction areas next spring. If you like to learn more about various prairie plants and lend a hand, bring gloves and we will provide all other necessary materials. No registration required. Program is weather-dependent.

Costume Parade at Kennybrook Village

3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 at Kennybrook Village, Grimes.

Area residents are encouraged to bring their kids to show off their costumes to the residents. Participants should walk around the perimeter of Kennybrook Village and Maggie's Place while residents look from their windows or sidewalks. Small bags of candy will be available for each child who visits. Please follow COVID guidelines with social distancing, which includes no contact or passing out of treats.

Howl-O-Ween Dog Pawty

3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 at Adel City Dog Park.

Prizes will be awarded for the best dog costumes and the best dog/owner combo. The event will also feature a costume parade and peanut butter licking contest. Registration was due by Oct. 27.

Eye Scream Social

5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 at 5th Quarter Bar and Grill in Van Meter.

Trick-or-Treat Times for Saturday, Oct. 30

Adel: 6-8 p.m.

6-8 p.m. Clive: 6-8 p.m.

6-8 p.m. Dallas Center: 6-8 p.m. The Dallas Center Seasonal Fun Committee will host the Halloween Hayday Parade at 3:30 p.m., starting at Mound Park and ending at Heritage Park. The event also features arts and crafts, chili cookoff, apple cider and hotdogs from 4-6 p.m.

6-8 p.m. The Dallas Center Seasonal Fun Committee will host the Halloween Hayday Parade at 3:30 p.m., starting at Mound Park and ending at Heritage Park. The event also features arts and crafts, chili cookoff, apple cider and hotdogs from 4-6 p.m. De Soto: 6-8 p.m. The De Soto Public Library will host its annual Halloween party from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Little Bridge Park. The event will feature roasting hot dogs over a fire, getting creative with Halloween crafts and activities, hosting a costume contest and more.

6-8 p.m. The De Soto Public Library will host its annual Halloween party from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Little Bridge Park. The event will feature roasting hot dogs over a fire, getting creative with Halloween crafts and activities, hosting a costume contest and more. Dexter: 5-7 p.m.

5-7 p.m. Granger: 6-8 p.m.

6-8 p.m. Linden: 5-7 p.m. The Linden library will be handing out treats on Beggars' Night. Be sure to stop by to get candy and show off your costume at the library's kid-friendly monster selfie stations.

5-7 p.m. The Linden library will be handing out treats on Beggars' Night. Be sure to stop by to get candy and show off your costume at the library's kid-friendly monster selfie stations. Redfield: 6-8 p.m. Halloween fun at Redfield City Park from 5-6 p.m. with hot chocolate, inflatables, s'mores, games and trunk or treat. An outdoor movie suitable for all ages will be shown at 8 p.m. at City Park.

6-8 p.m. Halloween fun at Redfield City Park from 5-6 p.m. with hot chocolate, inflatables, s'mores, games and trunk or treat. An outdoor movie suitable for all ages will be shown at 8 p.m. at City Park. Urbandale: 6-8 p.m.

6-8 p.m. Van Meter: 6-8 p.m. The Van Meter United Methodist Church will host a trunk or treat event at the same time in the church parking lot. Van Meter Parks and Recreation will be serving hot dogs, chips and a drink starting at 5 p.m. in Johnson Park to help kick off Beggars' Night.

6-8 p.m. The Van Meter United Methodist Church will host a trunk or treat event at the same time in the church parking lot. Van Meter Parks and Recreation will be serving hot dogs, chips and a drink starting at 5 p.m. in Johnson Park to help kick off Beggars' Night. Woodward: 6-8 p.m.

6-8 p.m. Waukee: 6-8 p.m.

6-8 p.m. West Des Moines: 6-8 p.m.

Trunk or Treat - Minburn

5:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31 on Baker Street, downtown Minburn.

A Trunk or Treat event will be held on Oct. 31 along Baker Street in downtown Minburn. Set-up starts at 5 p.m. No registration required. Trunk decoration is encouraged but not required. There will be a prize for the trunk voted the best. Trunk or Treat is in addition to traditional trick-or-treating in Minburn. If you would like children to visit, please turn on your outside light.

Haunted Hallways

7-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 at ADM High School.

ADM Speech Team/ADM Yearbook will host the annual Haunted Hallways, which is designed for older students/adults who are wanting to be scared. Haunted Hallways takes thrill-seekers on a guided tour of many different classrooms of ADM High School – each with a different theme intended to make guests scream. Admission is $5 per person with proceeds going to ADM Speech Team/ADM Yearbook. Attendees should enter through the high school doors.

Mystical Forest Halloween Drive-Thru

2-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31 at Brenton Arboretum.

Area residents are invited to come to Brenton Arboretum for a Halloween drive. During this daytime drive-thru event, participants will creep through the Mystical Forest to view delightfully spooky scenes crafted by local businesses, clubs and organizations with scenic fall vistas in between. Vote for your favorite sponsored scene at the end of your drive.

All ages welcome.

Costumes are strongly encouraged for all.

$5 per car for both members & non-members payable by exact cash at the gate.

Pre-register online by Oct. 30 for a $1 discount and faster check-in.

Maximum 15 passengers per vehicle, no buses.

Final vehicles will be admitted into the driving loop at 4:45 p.m., please plan your arrival accordingly.

ADM School Board Forum

6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28 at ADM High School Auditorium.

ADM residents are invited to attend the upcoming ADM School Board Candidate Forum, presented by the Adel Partners Chamber of Commerce. A video recording will be posted to the Adel Partners Chamber of Commerce Facebook Page following the forum.

Voas Volunteer Day

9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 at Voas Nature Area, Minburn.

Dallas County Conservation Board will host the Voas Volunteer Day on Nov. 6. Help cut honeysuckle, cedar trees, and autumn olive using loppers and handsaws and be home before the kickoff of your favorite team. Several participants have used this to fill Master Gardener volunteer hours. Children welcomed and encouraged. Register online at www.dallascountyiowa.gov/conservation. Register today.

Vendor Fair

8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Nov. 6 at Grace Lutheran Church, 23932 Meadow Rd., Adel.

A vendor fair will be held on Nov. 6 at Grace Lutheran Church with vendors selling Scentsy, Avon, jewelry, homemade décor, wood crafts and more. Door prize drawings will be given away all day. The event starts off with a free-will donation breakfast offering cinnamon rolls and biscuits and gravy. A walking taco lunch deal follows from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will also be a bake sale with proceeds benefiting the Good Samaritan Food Pantry. Go to www.GraceLutheranAdel.org for more information.