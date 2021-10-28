Get to know who's running for Adel mayor and where they stand on the issues

The Adel mayoral race will see mayor Jim Peters face challenger John Sparling.

In addition to the mayoral race, city council incumbents Jodi Selby and Robert Christensen are running unopposed.

The election is Nov. 2. Polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Editor's note: Candidates' responses have been lightly edited for clarity and length.

Who's running for Adel Mayor?

Jim Peters (incumbent)

Age: 68

Office sought: Mayor of Adel

Where they grew up: Adel, Iowa

Where they currently live: Adel, Iowa

Past political experience: Adel City Council 1988-1991; Mayor of Adel 1992 to present (30 years)

John Sparling

Age: 58

Office sought: Mayor of Adel

Where they grew up: Lived in South Sioux City, Nebraska, Valentine, Nebraska and graduated from Grand Island Nebraska.

Where they currently live: Adel since 2001

Past political experience: Ran for school board years ago (Adel)

What are Adel Mayor candidates' top issues?

Jim Peters

Three top issues: Transportation, Annexation and Recreation. The city council is planning upgrades to existing roads; with new 10-year annexation moratorium agreements with Dallas Center and Waukee we will begin to fill in our existing borders and expand where appropriate; we are in the beginning stages of planning our Water Tower Park just east of the aquatic center.

John Sparling

Spending – I will urge the council and departments to live within their budgets and not spend monies we do not have (i.e. Relying on future tax revenue from the abated houses as they start to pay taxes).

Fire districts – With the expansion of most of the cities it is time for the fire districts to be redrawn so the fire departments can better serve the citizens in their area. Example is De Soto fire district is on the east side of Hwy 169 to 302nd Street while Adel is on the west to Maple Ridge. This is a disservice to the residents in these areas and hopefully the townships will work together to clean the lines up.

What should the Adel City Council do to address the effects of the coronavirus pandemic in Iowa?

Jim Peters

In April of 2020, I formed a COVID-19 committee. It is comprised of two council members (Jodi Selby, Chair of Public Safety and Bob Ockerman, the city's representative to Dallas County Emergency Management), the city administrator, the police chief and me. The committee adopted a four-phase reopening schedule based on COVID19 protocol criteria. The protocols are designed to protect both city staff and citizens who interact with city staff. We are currently in phase three. As COVID-19 conditions change, those changes will be evaluated using the criteria we have developed and determine the appropriate phase.

John Sparling

The city is doing a good job with the continued monitoring of the current situations in the community, county and state as the numbers are given by the Dallas County Emergency Management Office. The city will follow the guidelines set for by the governor’s office as their team is trying to do what is best for our citizens.