Get to know the Dallas Center mayor, council candidates and where they stand on the issues

Five individuals will appear on the ballot for the Dallas Center City Council.

There are two candidates running for Dallas Center Mayor and three candidates, including one incumbent, running for two open seats on the city council.

The election is Nov. 2. Polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Editor's note: Candidates' responses have been lightly edited for clarity and length.

Who's running for the Dallas Center Mayor and City Council?

Julie Becker

Age: 60

Office sought: Mayor

Where they currently live: Dallas Center, Iowa

Past political experience: I have faithfully attended Dallas Center City Council meetings for more than 4 years without actually holding elected office. I have done this as a Citizen because I care about Dallas Center and because I want to "Take Back America" from those who would move us in the direction of Socialism with their extremely liberal ideology!

Danny Beyer

Age: 39

Office sought: Mayor of Dallas Center

Where they grew up: Monroe, Iowa

Where they currently live: Dallas Center, Iowa

Past political experience: 6 years on Dallas Center City Council

Robert Haxton

Age: 74

Office sought: Dallas Center City Council

Where they grew up: On a farm south of Dexter

Where they currently live: Dallas Center for 16 years

Past political experience: I have never held office but have run for the council seat 3 times. I also helped in the campaigns for candidates in Madison and Dallas County, Iowa. Over the last four and a half years, I have consistently attended council meeting and spoke in public comments on the issues facing our city.

Amy Strutt (incumbent)

Age: 38

Office sought: Dallas Center City Council

Where they grew up: St. Joseph, Michigan

Where they currently live: Dallas Center, Iowa

Past political experience: Dallas Center City Council, June 2020 - present

Daniel Willrich

Age: 48

Office sought: Dallas Center City Council

Where they grew up: Grimes, Iowa

Where they currently live: Dallas Center, Iowa

Past political experience: 9 years as Dallas Center Council member, 1 year as Dallas Center Mayor

What are Dallas Center Mayor and City Council candidates' top issues this cycle?

Julie Becker

My top issue as Mayor will be to Champion Transparency in Dallas Center City government. Lack of TRANSPARENCY in operating our City government has fostered rampant CRONYISM in operating our City government, which has resulted in excessive spending and ultimately a 46.9% increase in collected city property taxes in the past 4 years from the taxpayers, with virtually NO ACCOUNTBILITY! If I am elected Mayor, City TRANSPARENCY will significantly increase, CRONYISM will stop, EXCESSIVE TAXING will stop and City Council will be held ACCOUNTABLE to the taxpayers they serve! In addition, I WILL bring Earlham Savings Bank to Dallas Center..

Danny Beyer

Managing the ongoing growth of Dallas Center. Suburban sprawl continues west and many in Dallas Center want to hold on to the small town charm of our town while allowing for the growth that is coming. We will continue to be mindful of spending and ensure proper quality of life projects accompany ongoing infrastructure upkeep and expansion.

Robert Haxton

Cutting the growth in City Property Taxes. Over the past 4 years, collected Dallas Center City property taxes have increased by 46%. This is excessive and places a major burden on the elderly on fixed incomes and young families with children. Potential remedies include adopting “Zero Based Budgeting” and city spending should focus on essential infrastructure and not on non-essentials. Dallas Center needs to cease the practice of “over budgeting” that results in the collection of more funds than needed, which is “over taxation.” As Dallas Center grows, we need to stop issuing tax abatements for new homes before new developments take place.

Amy Strutt

Responsible growth and a focus on the future. Dallas County is one of the fastest growing counties in the country, and Dallas Center is growing, and will continue to do so. I am focused on future planning to maintain the small community feel of Dallas Center through infrastructure improvements, sustaining and growing businesses on our “Main Street,” and fostering connection within our community through community events and services.

Daniel Willrich

Dallas Center is on the verge of experiencing significant growth as the suburbs expand towards our community. My background in architecture and planning can help Dallas Center accept this growth in a manner that is not detrimental to the experience of loving here.

What should the Dallas Center City Council do to address the effects of the coronavirus pandemic in Iowa?

Julie Becker

The most important thing I will do as Mayor of Dallas Center City to address the effects of the Biden Coronavirus Pandemic Tyranny in Iowa is to protect the FREEDOM of all Dallas Center citizens by NOT implementing vaccine or mask MANDATES; I will also make every effort to keep the local seat of government operating in a public and available manner. It showed a lack of LEADERSHIP and TRANSPARENCY by our current City Council to allow our City Hall to remain closed to those it serves and to those who pay its bills for 14 months during a crisis!

Danny Beyer

At this point, work on bringing people together through projects and ideas that can benefit the entire community. We need to work towards bringing the community together through all of the good happening instead of focusing on our differences and ways to bring us apart.

Robert Haxton

Both my wife and oldest son contracted COVID, thankfully they did recover. However, I do not believe it is the proper role of government to force individuals to wear masks or to be vaccinated. I agree with Governor Kim Reynolds on this issue that Iowans are responsible and Iowans should make their own decisions on this issue. This pandemic is world-wide and there is little Dallas Center can do to stop it. Dallas Center should look to Iowa’s public health officials for guidance on this issue. This guidance should be passed on to our residents.

Amy Strutt

With people spending more and more time at home, both working and playing, Dallas Center City Council must focus on infrastructure maintenance and improvements, including ensuring all residents have affordable and reliable high speed internet access.

Daniel Willrich

Declined to comment.