Get to know who's running for Van Meter School Board and where they stand on the issues

Eight individuals will appear on the ballot for the Van Meter School Board.

There are eight candidates, including two incumbents, running for three open seats on the school board.

The election is Nov. 2. Polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Care strongly about a particular topic? Skip to it here:

Mask mandates

Parental control

Race and diversity

Student achievement

Managing growth

Editor's note: Joe Day and Joshua D. Swalla did not return their surveys. Candidates' responses have been lightly edited for clarity and length.

Who's running for the Van Meter School Board?

Jennifer Bruins

Age: 41

Office sought: Van Meter School Board

Where they grew up: New Virginia, Iowa

Where they currently live: Van Meter, Iowa

Past political experience: I have never held elective office. I have volunteered for many things within the school.

Jessica Drake (incumbent)

Age: 38

Office sought: Van Meter School Board

Where they grew up: Van Meter, Iowa – Van Meter Class of 2001

Where they currently live: Van Meter, Iowa

Past political experience: I have been a board member of the Van Meter School Board for 4 years and have been Board President for the last 2 years.

John Gilliland (incumbent)

Age: 55

Office sought: Van Meter School Board

Where they grew up: Knoxville, Iowa

Where they currently live: Van Meter, Iowa

Past political experience: Elected Van Meter School Board 2017; seeking reelection 2021. Candidate for Iowa Secretary of State 1998. Iowa Deputy Secretary of State 1995-1999

Jesse Lindsey

Age: 46

Office sought: Van Meter School Board

Where they grew up: Des Moines, Iowa

Where they currently live: Booneville, Iowa

Sarah Moore

Age: 45

Office sought: Van Meter School Board

Where they grew up: Harlan, Iowa

Where they currently live: Adel, Iowa (Van Meter School District)

Past political experience: I ran for Van Meter School Board 6 years ago. I have worked on several Iowa State Senate campaigns and have served in the Iowa State Senate as a clerk for the past 16 years.

Nick Williams

Age: 38

Office sought: Van Meter School Board

Where they grew up: Dubuque, Iowa

Where they currently live: Dallas County - Waukee, Iowa

Past political experience: N/A

Jennifer Bruins

I do not support a universal mask mandate. I believe in parental choice. I am fully supportive of those who wish to wear masks or have their children wear masks, but I do not believe it should be mandated.

Jessica Drake

I am not in support of a universal mask mandate in our District; I support using the data pertaining to COVID-19 is it applies to our District. We continue to evaluate the positivity rate in our district as well as guidance from the Iowa Dept. of Public Health, the Iowa Dept. of Education and the CDC. Our current policies allow us to pivot if needed. We implemented several mitigation strategies last year to keep our students, staff and administration healthy and safe that we are still using today.

John Gilliland

No. As a member of the Board my number one priority since the COVID-19 outbreak has been to do whatever it takes to keep students learning. As the school year ended in 2020, we pivoted quickly to provide virtual learning for all our Van Meter students and I’m proud to say we were one of only 37 out of 367 Iowa districts to require assignments and exams be completed for high school students to advance. For the 2020-21 school year we kept the school open for in-person learning all year with no shutdowns. We also accommodated virtual options for families who needed alternatives based on their particular situations. For the 2021-22 school year, our Return to Learn plan has no mask mandate. I trust parents to decide how their family deals with this ongoing health challenge.

Jesse Lindsey

I do not support mask mandates. The ability of children to see other peoples faces and expressions are an integral part of their learning process as well as mental health and well being.

Sarah Moore

I do not support a universal mask mandate. Having coached and taught during the past year I have a few reasons for not supporting an across the board mandate. Teaching while wearing a mask presents a few challenges. One of the tools that helps create connection and identify struggle and mood is the expression on a students face. I can’t begin to tell you how much easier it is this year to walk around the class and create relationship and then trust by being able to smile and encourage the students. Parents should continue to decide whether or not their student wears a mask.

Nick Williams

I do not support a universal mask mandate as the data presented to me does not support the effectiveness of the mask. There are many other health concerns which go along with having our children wear face masks as outlined in the Spring of 2020 by OSHA to employers. These issues could ultimately cause the school district to be liable which is something we could prevent by allowing parents to make this decision.

Jennifer Bruins

A school board is not here to take the place of parents. Parents should retain the rights to make decisions for their children.

Jessica Drake

Our first priority is to provide the highest quality of education to all of our students in a safe, healthy environment. The School Board and Administration continue to be transparent in our mission statement, goals and curriculum. We encourage our parents and community to communicate with our teachers, staff and administration regarding all matters, concerns and positive feedback. We continue to encourage all members of our District to attend Board Meetings and workshops to gain understanding of policies and decision making.

John Gilliland

We are fortunate in Van Meter to have many engaged parents. They want to know what our students are learning and expect our teachers to provide quality learning opportunities. Our district has developed a profile of a global ready graduate that measures and tracks their preparedness to excel in life, post-secondary education and in their careers. I welcome input from parents about our district’s fundamental education goals but I resist efforts to inject activist teachings or theories.

Jesse Lindsey

The school board works directly for the parents, teachers, and taxpayers of the district they have been elected to. Providing an excellent education in a safe environment in the community is our top priority. This needs to be accomplished recognizing that parents know what is best for each of our most prized loves, our children.

Sarah Moore

I believe every parent has the right to make decisions for their kids. In our 10 years with Van Meter schools there have been a few times where we took our concerns about something happening with our children first to the teacher with respectful dialogue and then, if necessary, including administration. In each of those instances we have always been able to come up with a positive path forward. I think parental involvement makes for better schools and a better environment for all students.

Nick Williams

I will answer this question as basic as possible; only a parent knows what's best for their child. I'll assume this question is leading towards a candidate's position on mandating the COVID-19 vaccine. I am 100% against this mandating the COVID-19 vaccine and I do think it is important to note both my wife and I were vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine. We refuse to have our children vaccinated until much more testing and data has been received on the vaccines effectiveness when compared to the short term and long term side effects which many are still unknown or unacceptable.

Jennifer Bruins

I believe that our students, teachers, and coaches do a good job including everyone both in the classroom and in extracurricular activities. One of my goals as a school board member would be to keep this close knit community that we have in Van Meter even as we continue to grow.

Jessica Drake

Diversity and inclusion should be an integral piece of the curriculum. Diversity allows for our students to see different perspectives, promotes creative thinking and supports our efforts to foster well-rounded students. Every student should be included and feel that they are included and supported, regardless of any differences among peers.

John Gilliland

As our district has grown our classrooms have become more diverse. It's important that we recognize and openly discuss our differences in order to promote better understanding and acceptance. Our district has strong anti-bullying and harassment policy adopted during my first year on the board. The Board does not tolerate this behavior in any form.

Jesse Lindsey

The best way to promote diversity is by having an excellent school with high academic standards. A wide variety of extra curricular activities from sciences, arts, and athletics. Encouraging all kids to develop courage, confidence, and new talents in an environment that is welcoming to all. These qualities naturally attract all.

Sarah Moore

One of the tenets of public educations in America has been equality of opportunity. The creation of public education was founded on these ideals regardless of economic or social status. I think Van Meter uses these foundational ideals to ensure that there is equal opportunity for everyone, not only in the classroom but extra curricular opportunities as well and I would guide the district to continue in the same way.

Nick Williams

Our school will continue its diversity and inclusion efforts as we've always done at Van Meter. Van Meter is a small school district where our current efforts are well received and I don't see any need to put particular focus on this topic. I do not believe in the CRT training efforts currently being attempted & failed in Corporate America; my position comes from a father of 4 diverse children which I believe should be noted.

Jennifer Bruins

I believe all children should get academic help based on what their needs are. Not one group should be above another. Some need extra help understanding certain subjects, some need more challenging curriculum to help them continue advancing, and some are right at grade level, but still need a certain level of support. Teachers and administrators are good judges on what support each student needs and teaching should be based on those assessments. No matter the level, each student deserves a certain amount of time, energy and support put into their learning.

Jessica Drake

We have a board goal to foster and grow our efforts around Social Emotional Learning for the entire student body. We want to continue to increase positive behavior in and out of the classroom while providing resources and tools for all students to use when problem solving or dealing with a difficult situation. During my 4 years on the board, we have added staffing positions to support this initiative as well as several new tools and resources to be used in all grade levels. We also continue to provide a variety of social emotional supports to our staff.

John Gilliland

I believe a public school has a tremendous responsibility to provide education to those students who lack resources or support at home. I’ve met countless individuals whose life trajectory was changed by a teacher, administrator or coach who challenged, befriended or encouraged them. Van Meter is fortunate to have many educators who selflessly invest in kids who may not have other supporters or mentors in their life. For our districts high achieving students we offer a challenging AP curriculum along with collaborative opportunities through Des Moines Central Campus, DMACC and Waukee APEX.

Jesse Lindsey

The students who need the most academic help are those testing below grade standards. The school should continue to promote and expand resources such as Heartland AEA and student associates.

Sarah Moore

All kids need to be challenged to be the best student they can be. Identifying the kids that need an extra challenge, creating the best plan for a student with an IEP, and making sure that each child gets the attention and push is something our school excels at. Having a K-12 building has helped create opportunities for the kids to help each other and encourage learning in a special way. Watching the 5th - 12th graders take time to go to the younger classrooms to support learning is a truly special attribute to our school system.

Nick Williams

All students in our district require academic attention. Until our school district is ranked number one in the state, this will be a focus of mine at our school. Sports is important and is as the forefront of building our leaders of tomorrow. As an All State/All Conference/All Academic 4A Choir/Football/Track student athlete from Dubuque, IA; I understand the All Academic part of my recognition was even more important than the All State or Conference part of my recognitions.

Jennifer Bruins

If we are talking physical growth which right now is an issue at Van Meter, I believe that open enrollment needs to be addressed. While we have “shut down” certain areas of open enrollment, we still have other areas “open.” We allowed 28 kindergarten students into the district, 12 of them have no intentions of moving inside the school boundaries. We have many new developments taking shape in the city limits and many outside city limits that are in school boundaries. With the possibility of unknown amounts of new children moving into the district in the near future we need to be careful of the amount of students we let in for open enrollment. We are getting closer to outgrowing our current building and will need a new building in the future. I believe we need to be more mindful of the numbers of kids we let in on open enrollment so we can stay comfortable in our current building until we are able to secure the funds for a new building.

Jessica Drake

As a board, we feel it’s important to work closely with the City of Van Meter and continue to explore collaborative options on projects that will benefit both the City and the School. Growth is inevitable. It’s imperative that we continue to evaluate the needs of the District from a facilities stand point & class size perspective… all while we continue to provide the highest level of education to each of our students and support our staff with appropriate resources and professional development opportunities.

John Gilliland

When I was elected to the school board in 2017, parents told me how much they valued small class sizes. That’s why I led efforts during my first year on the Board to begin closing open enrollment. We now have a policy closing open enrollment to all classes with the exception of kindergarten. We added 4 sections of kindergarten and will permit limited open enrollment if each section has 20 students or less. I have also been part of the planning and projections for the district’s growth and preliminary discussions of future building construction to accommodate an additional 300-500 students over the next decade. I’d like to use my experience from the district’s 2011 and 2013 expansion process to develop plans for a facility to meet the district’s long-term needs while protecting the interests of property taxpayers.

Jesse Lindsey

Growth is going to be the biggest issue in Van Meter over the next several years. New residential developments bringing new students, creative fundraising, and collaboration with the city council to promote both revitalization and new development of Van Meter to expand the tax base are all necessities in accommodating growth.

Sarah Moore

We all know that Van Meter has been and continues to grow. The administration has hired a company that predicts growth and provides important insight into the changes in the district. We have used this information on the Facilities Advisory Committee that I have served on to present some growth options to the Van Meter School Board. As we have funds becoming available these next couple years I feel confident a sound financial build will be presented to the district.

Nick Williams

Connecting with our alumni and keeping them engaged will promote the culture centered growth our school district will inevitably undergo as our community expands. We are a strong school district, deeply rooted in tradition and excellence. We need to keep that at the forefront of our growth conversations to ensure we positively accept our communities exciting growth opportunities while preserving our rich heritage as Van Meter Bulldogs. As a school board member, I will be the voice of the children taking time to listen and being an active part of building each one up to be a better human.