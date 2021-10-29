Get to know who's running for the De Soto City Council and where they stand on the issues

Seven individuals will appear on the ballot for the De Soto City Council.

Mayor Mitch Crozier is running unopposed while five candidates, including one incumbent, are running for two open seats on the city council. Dustin Padget is running unopposed to fill a vacancy on the council.

The election is Nov. 2. Polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Editor's note: Candidates' responses have been lightly edited for clarity and length.

Who's running for the De Soto City Council?

Jenni Arnold

Age: 48

Office sought: De Soto City Council

Where they grew up: Mason City, Iowa and Des Moines, Iowa

Where they currently live: De Soto, Iowa

Past political experience: No political experience at this time.

Steve Jones

Age: 43

Office sought: City Council

Where they grew up: Grimes, Iowa

Where they currently live: De Soto, Iowa

Past political experience: I have ran for council before, and I have publicly supported city, and state level candidates.

Joshua Minton (incumbent)

Age: 31

Office sought: De Soto City Council

Where they grew up: Jeffersonville, Indiana

Where they currently live: De Soto, Iowa

Past political experience: De Soto City Council: Currently on for 4 months. Currently running for reelection for City Council.

Mark O’Leary

Age: 63

Office sought: De Soto City Council

Where they grew up: Osceola, Iowa

Where they currently live: De Soto, Iowa

Past political experience: De Soto City Council 2 years held. Currently running for De Soto City Council.

Mathew Sanders

Age: 46

Office sought: De Soto City Council

Where they grew up: Mt. Pleasant, Iowa

Where they currently live: I have lived in De Soto for the last 9 years

Past political experience: I sat on the De Soto City Council from 2016-2018. I currently sit on the City of De Soto Board of Adjustments.

What are De Soto City Council candidates' top issues this cycle?

Jenni Arnold

There is a lot of growth happening in the western suburbs which will be making its way to De Soto and we need to be prepared. I would like to see the city be proactive in planning for that growth in order to make sure our tax dollars are being used wisely. I think it is also important to remain transparent to the residents that call De Soto home so that we are making decisions that are in the best interest of the community. This includes finding more ways to communicate the City’s message so that we can reach all residents with important information.

Steve Jones

One of the issues that I feel needs addressed is strategic growth. De Soto sits between I-80 and Highway 169 at the crossroad of America. This location is great for businesses to establish new footholds into markets that have at one time been untapped. With business growth you will see residential growth. The residents will want activities to do. That can be achieved in a few ways. Community programs can be instituted that will bolster community spirit such as the Friends of De Soto Betterment Committee of which I helped create and am active in. Other things that would benefit citizens would be bike trails, increased park spaces, and other recreational spaces. We also need to attract and retain families as De Soto is a great city to grow up in. This town generates a feeling of home whereever you are. We have a great police force in De Soto. A terrific volunteer fire department, and dedicated employees who work to maintain the city.

Joshua Minton

Communication between the City and the Citizens of De Soto. Be more open with the public about important information about what is going on in the city, regarding job completions, projects, etc. Sharing this information on social media platforms, and any way to get the word out to the public.

Mark O’Leary

The growth of city of De Soto. I want to make sure the businesses and families/homes are equally growing to the benefit of the city.

Mathew Sanders

I would like to see the city focus on growth planning, business and residential. With Des Moines growing so quickly and westward, we need to be prepared for the inevitable growth of our town.

What should the De Soto City Council do to address the effects of the coronavirus pandemic in Iowa?

Jenni Arnold

I think the City Council needs to create a COVID policy and protocol for its officials and employees. These protocols should include guidelines for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, and should apply to all city officials, employees and volunteers. Protocol should include quarantine rules for COVID positive or COVID exposed employees and City officials in order to limit the spread to others in the community. The Council should hold public meetings and hearings in a larger space in order to allow for social distancing. Hand sanitizer stations should be placed in all City properties, with guidelines regarding mask wearing.

Steve Jones

The Coronavirus has affected us all, and its effects will be felt for a long time. I do not personally know how the council can address the virus, but I would support initiatives to bring jobs to De Soto for people who want to work. I would support events in town that are designed to build community engagement. Even though I trust the vaccine, and understand the science behind it, I cannot support forced vaccinations. I believe that is something that is up to each individual.

Joshua Minton

I believe the pandemic has affected everyone in the state. The City of De Soto has done a great job with coming together as a community to assist each other in a time of need. I do not believe at this time the City Council needs to address the situation any further unless circumstances change.

Mark O’Leary

I believe De Soto City Council should play their part by initiating easier ways for those unable to get to testing sites or vaccine sites.

Mathew Sanders

Provide knowledge, True Statistics, and precautionary measures. BUT also knowing and understanding that mandated measures such as forced vaccination and mandatory vax proof to attend or enter an establishment is completely against many people’s personal beliefs.