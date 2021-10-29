Get to know who's running for the Van Meter City Council and where they stand on the issues

Four individuals will appear on the ballot for the Van Meter City Council.

There are four candidates, including one incumbent, running for three open seats on the city council.

The election is Nov. 2. Polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Editor's note: Candidates' responses have been lightly edited for clarity and length.

Who's running for the Van Meter City Council?

Craig Greer

Age: 31

Office sought: Van Meter City Council

Where they grew up: Des Moines, Iowa

Where they currently live: Van Meter, Iowa

Past political experience: No experience

Blake Grolmus

Age: 35

Office sought: Van Meter City Council

Where they grew up: Iowa

Where they currently live: Van Meter, Iowa

Past political experience: None

Joe Herman (incumbent)

Age: 55

Office sought: City council

Where they grew up: Des Moines, Iowa

Where they currently live: Van Meter, Iowa

Past political experience: Served the last 4 years on city council in Van Meter. Served last 4 years on the economic development committee. Served last 4 years on the public works committee. Member of the library foundation.

Bob Lacy

Age: 69

Office sought: City Council Seat

Where they grew up: Grew up on a farm south west of Moville, Iowa

Where they currently live: Currently live in Van Meter, Iowa. We have lived here approximately 30 years.

Past political experience: Have held City Council positions previously in Van Meter. Served the City for 30 years on the Fire Dept, with 5 of those years as Chief of Operations. Started and served on the city’s economic development committee, worked to transfer the Sports Complex ownership over to the City of Van Meter. Served as Mayor Pro Tem.

What are Van Meter City Council candidates' top issues this cycle?

Craig Greer

Top issues the city faces are water issues and lack of commercial tax base. I will work with other members of the council on plans for the new water treatment plant, as well as find a cost effective way to fix old water lines. We also need to find ways to be an attractive place for new businesses.

Blake Grolmus

City infrastructure - we need to address a number of failing streets, intersections, sewers, and water needs. My priority is to review the outstanding projects that have not already been planned to repair, then identify opportunities to prioritize or secure funding to expedite the repairs.

Joe Herman

My top issue if reelected would be to continue to develop a walking trail system throughout the community. Accomplishing this by requiring parts of the trail system be designed into new development plans. Planning for connecting trails in the existing community taking advantage of our beautiful topography.

Bob Lacy

My top issues if elected is control growth for our City. We need to make sure we can afford and pay for the cost of such growth. A structured TIF district program will work much better than total tax abatement.

What should the Van Meter City Council do to address the effects of the coronavirus pandemic in Iowa?

Craig Greer

The City needs to make sure that we have the latest information on COVID. We also need to make sure that our policies and procedures are in line with those around us to do our part.

Blake Grolmus

The city’s priority should be preserving individual rights and freedoms, ensuring all of our citizens are free to make the decisions they feel are best for themselves and their families based in their individual situations.

Joe Herman

The number one thing the council can do to address the effects of the coronavirus pandemic would be to follow the states guidance and work with the schools to support their mitigation practices.

Bob Lacy

COVID is a serious problem. Personally my wife and I are fully vaccinated, including our booster shot. I fully understand that it is each individuals choice to either receive or not receive the vaccine. It is a personal choice and I respect that choice.