Energy assistance program to accept applications starting Nov. 1

COURTESY OF NEW OPPORTUNITIES

Special to Dallas County News and Perry Chief

Applications will be taken for the 2021-22 Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program beginning Nov. 1.

The program is funded by the Department of Health and Human Services through the Iowa Department of Human Rights/Defense Contract Audit Agency and was established to help qualifying low-income Iowa homeowners and renters pay for a portion of their primary heating costs.

The Community Action Agency, New Opportunities, will be taking applications from Nov. 1, 2021, through April 30, 2022, or Oct. 1 for households with an elderly/disabled member. Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program customers will need to furnish some form of identification, a copy of their most recent heating and electric bill and proof of all household members’ gross income for the past 30 calendar days, the most recent 12 months or for the past calendar year.

In-person appointments will be available at New Opportunities, Dallas County Family Development Center, 2816 First Ave., Perry. Alternative ways to apply include by phone, fax, email, regular mail and online. Visit newopp.org for information.

The program is not designed to pay a household’s total energy costs. It will provide supplemental assistance based on several factors. Those factors include total household income, household size, dwelling type and type of heating fuel.

Eligibility for participation is established according to federal income guidelines regarding households, including one person with a total income of $25,760; two people with a total income of $34,840; three people with a total income of $43,920; four people with a total income of $53,000; five people with a total income of $62,080; six people with a total income of $71,160; seven people with a total income of $80,240; and eight people with a total income of $89,320. Households with more than eight members should add $9,080 for each additional member.

Income will be annualized and collected for a 30-day period.