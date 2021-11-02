ADM Scholarship Foundation announces October Students of the Month

COURTESY OF ADM SCHOLARSHIP FOUNDATION
Special to Dallas County News
ADM Community Schools.

October has been a busy month at the ADM High School as the fall season of athletics is coming to an end. The volleyball team reached their goals as they finished third in their conference, the boys cross country team made it to state and the girls cross country team was represented by Geneva Timmerman at state. And the football team made it to the state playoffs. Now, the fine arts department is inviting us to the musical to be presented in November. A busy start to the 2021-22 school year. 

The following students are being recognized by the ADM Scholarship Foundation in their areas of achievement for the month of October. 

Student of the Month

Gabe Heitz — Raccoon Valley Bank 

Kiwanis

Carly Kuhse and Ty Hook 

Fine Arts

Michael Payne (Choir) & Clayton Gustafson (All State Band) — Lincoln Savings Bank 

Volleyball

Marissa Gerleman — Adel Lion’s Club 

Boys Cross Country

Torin Timmerman — Adel Family Dentistry 

Girls Cross Country

Holly Mattes — Rotary Club of Adel 

Cheer

Kyla Christianson — Adel Health Mart 

Football Players of the Week — Fuller Petroleum Service 

Week Five: Chase Grove and Aiden Flora 

Week Six: Lucas Ray and Ben Gard 

Week Seven: Brevin Doll and Gabe Heitz 

Week Eight: Matt Dufoe and Aiden Flora 

Week Nine: Brevin Doll and Ryan Conrad 

We thank the local businesses that each month make a contribution to the ADM Scholarship Foundation to support the Student of the Month program. All the contributions given to the foundation are invested and the income is used to provide the scholarships. Since 1985, when the foundation was established, 804 students have received scholarships totaling over $786,000. More information on this program may be found online, or you may contact a board member listed on the site. 