ADM Scholarship Foundation announces October Students of the Month

COURTESY OF ADM SCHOLARSHIP FOUNDATION

Special to Dallas County News

October has been a busy month at the ADM High School as the fall season of athletics is coming to an end. The volleyball team reached their goals as they finished third in their conference, the boys cross country team made it to state and the girls cross country team was represented by Geneva Timmerman at state. And the football team made it to the state playoffs. Now, the fine arts department is inviting us to the musical to be presented in November. A busy start to the 2021-22 school year.

The following students are being recognized by the ADM Scholarship Foundation in their areas of achievement for the month of October.

Student of the Month

Gabe Heitz — Raccoon Valley Bank

Kiwanis

Carly Kuhse and Ty Hook

Fine Arts

Michael Payne (Choir) & Clayton Gustafson (All State Band) — Lincoln Savings Bank

Volleyball

Marissa Gerleman — Adel Lion’s Club

Boys Cross Country

Torin Timmerman — Adel Family Dentistry

Girls Cross Country

Holly Mattes — Rotary Club of Adel

Cheer

Kyla Christianson — Adel Health Mart

Football Players of the Week — Fuller Petroleum Service

Week Five: Chase Grove and Aiden Flora

Week Six: Lucas Ray and Ben Gard

Week Seven: Brevin Doll and Gabe Heitz

Week Eight: Matt Dufoe and Aiden Flora

Week Nine: Brevin Doll and Ryan Conrad

We thank the local businesses that each month make a contribution to the ADM Scholarship Foundation to support the Student of the Month program. All the contributions given to the foundation are invested and the income is used to provide the scholarships. Since 1985, when the foundation was established, 804 students have received scholarships totaling over $786,000. More information on this program may be found online, or you may contact a board member listed on the site.