ADM Scholarship Foundation announces October Students of the Month
October has been a busy month at the ADM High School as the fall season of athletics is coming to an end. The volleyball team reached their goals as they finished third in their conference, the boys cross country team made it to state and the girls cross country team was represented by Geneva Timmerman at state. And the football team made it to the state playoffs. Now, the fine arts department is inviting us to the musical to be presented in November. A busy start to the 2021-22 school year.
The following students are being recognized by the ADM Scholarship Foundation in their areas of achievement for the month of October.
Student of the Month
Gabe Heitz — Raccoon Valley Bank
Kiwanis
Carly Kuhse and Ty Hook
Fine Arts
Michael Payne (Choir) & Clayton Gustafson (All State Band) — Lincoln Savings Bank
Volleyball
Marissa Gerleman — Adel Lion’s Club
Boys Cross Country
Torin Timmerman — Adel Family Dentistry
Girls Cross Country
Holly Mattes — Rotary Club of Adel
Cheer
Kyla Christianson — Adel Health Mart
Football Players of the Week — Fuller Petroleum Service
Week Five: Chase Grove and Aiden Flora
Week Six: Lucas Ray and Ben Gard
Week Seven: Brevin Doll and Gabe Heitz
Week Eight: Matt Dufoe and Aiden Flora
Week Nine: Brevin Doll and Ryan Conrad
We thank the local businesses that each month make a contribution to the ADM Scholarship Foundation to support the Student of the Month program. All the contributions given to the foundation are invested and the income is used to provide the scholarships. Since 1985, when the foundation was established, 804 students have received scholarships totaling over $786,000. More information on this program may be found online, or you may contact a board member listed on the site.