ADM Drama Department to present 'Freaky Friday' Nov. 12-14

The ADM High School Drama Department will present the musical comedy "Freaky Friday, A New Musical" on Nov. 12-14. The performances will be held live at the ADM High School Auditorium at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12 and Saturday, Nov. 13 and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14.

The musical is based on the novel "Freaky Friday" by Mary Rodger and Disney Films.

“We are very proud to present this cast, crew and orchestra of over 75 students in this hilarious musical. 'Freaky Friday' is a time tested story that is enhanced with great musical story telling,” said Molly Longman, ADM Drama Director. "The fun begins as mother and daughter magically switch bodies and walk in each other’s shoes for a day. Our talented kids have been working hard - singing, dancing, acting, building, painting, lighting, mic’ing, moving, staging, making up and dressing for this production.”

Rebecca Cassel is the ADM Choral Director and Musical Director for "Freaky Friday."

“We have assembled a pit orchestra of 10 musicians for this production,” Cassel said. “We are lucky to have such talented students both on and off stage.”

Tickets are $10 for adults, $6 for students and ADM staff members. ADM Drama Department is doing online ticket sales and reserved seating for this production. It is highly recommended that people buy tickets ahead of time online. Reserve your seats, print your tickets and bring them to the theatre to be scanned at the door. (Tickets will also be sold at the door, but it is highly recommended to purchase them online ahead of time. Door sales will be cash or check only.)

Follow the production with ADM Drama Department on Facebook or @ADMTheater on Twitter. For more information, contact Molly Longman at molly.longman@admschools.org.