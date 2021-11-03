Election Day results for Dallas County city council, school board races

Dallas County voters took to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 2 to vote for city and school board races. This is a list of the unofficial results by city:

City Council

Adel

Mayor

Mayor Jim Peters held on to his seat as he defeated challenger John Sparling in Tuesday's election, according to unofficial results.

Peters received 65.10% of the vote while Sparling received 34%.

Adel City Council, At-Large

Incumbents Jodi Selby and Robert Christensen retained their seats on the Adel City Council. Both ran unopposed. Selby received 51.61% of the vote while Christensen received 45.58%.

Bouton

Mayor

Michael Miner ran unopposed in the race for mayor, receiving 92.86% of the vote.

Bouton City Council, At-Large

Angela Marie Bru, Kevin Robinson, Linda Neville, Nick Keubler and Robert Slaughter ran for five open seats on the Bouton City Council. Write-in candidates received 29.06% of the vote while Keubler, Slaughter, Robinson, Bru and Neville received 21.37%, 15.38%, 12.82%, 11.11% and 10.26%, respectively.

Dallas Center

Mayor

Danny Beyer was elected mayor in Dallas Center, according to unofficial results.

Holm won with 81.82% of the vote to Julie Becker's 14.34% with all precincts reporting.

Dallas Center City Council, At-Large

Incumbent Amy Strutt was joined by Daniel Willrich and Robert Haxton as they ran for two open seats on the Dallas Center City Council. Willrich and Strutt won the two spots, according to unofficial election results. They had 42.15% of the vote and 40.66% of the vote respectively. Haxton received 15.41% of the vote.

Dawson

Dawson Mayor, At-Large

Maris Masengill ran unopposed for the mayoral position in Dawson, receiving 77.78% of the vote.

Dawson City Council, At-Large

Four people ran for five open seats on the Dawson City Council. Connor Sackett received 20.93% of the vote, followed by Tammy Rinner with 18.60%, Robin Wolfe with 15.50% and Belinda Morman with 10.85%. Write-in candidates received 34.11% of the vote.

De Soto

Mayor

Mitch Crozier ran unopposed in the De Soto mayoral race, receiving 85.71% of the vote.

De Soto City Council, At-Large

Five people ran for two open seats on the De Soto City Council. Joshua Minton and Mark O'Leary won the two spots, according to unofficial election results. They had 27.14% of the vote and 25.00% of the vote respectively.

Jenni Arnold, Steve Jones and Mathew Sanders came up short, earning 21.79%, 13.93% and 8.93%, respectively.

De Soto City Council, To Fill Vacancy

Dustin Padget was elected to the De Soto City Council to fill a vacancy, receiving 91.27% of the vote.

Dexter

Mayor, To Fill Vacancy

David Venema was elected to fill a mayoral vacancy, according to unofficial results. Venema received 86.09% while challengers Christine Huff and Zack Valentine fell short with 8.61% and 5.30%, respectively.

Dexter City Council, At-Large

Four people ran for three open seats on the Dexter City Council. Matt Easter, Timothy Morehouse and Linda Cope won the three spots, according to unofficial election results. They had 28.87%, 28.09% and 23.45% of the vote, respectively. David Minturn came in fourth with 16.49% of the vote.

Granger

Mayor

Mayor Tony James will hold on to his seat following Tuesday's election. He ran unopposed and received 95.28% of the vote.

Granger City Council, At-Large

Three people ran for two open seats on the Granger City Council. Jeremy Danilson and incumbent Rob Saak won the two seats, according to unofficial election results. They had 39.72% and 39.25% of the vote, respectively. Jill Lehmann-Bauer fell short with 20.09% of the vote.

Grimes

Mayor

Mayor Scott Mikkelsen will hold on to his seat as he defeated challenger Allen May, according to unofficial results. Mikkelsen received 60.48% of the vote while May received 39.16% of the vote.

Grimes City Council, At-Large

Six people ran for three open seats on the Grimes City Council. Newcomer Laurie DePhillips will join incumbents Ryan Burger and David Gisch on the council, according to unofficial election results. They had 20.81%, 18.52% and 18.24% of the vote, respectively. Joseph Herman came in fourth with 16.20% of the vote, followed by Jennifer Parker with 13.75% and Nicholas Darrah with 11.74%.

Linden

Mayor

Thomas Kauzlarich was elected mayor Tuesday night, according to unofficial election results. He ran unopposed and received 89.29% of the vote.

Linden City Council, At-Large

Three people ran for two open seats on the Linden City Council. Dominic Hayden and June Rector won the two open seats. They had 47.17% and 28.30% of the vote, respectively. Judy Dagget came in third with 16.98%.

Perry

Mayor

Mayor John Andorf was reelected Tuesday night, according to unofficial election results. He ran unopposed and received 93.71% of the vote.

Perry City Council, At-Large

Incumbent Vicki Klein will hold on to her seat following Tuesday's election. She ran unopposed and received 93.02% of the vote.

Perry City Council, Ward 2

There were no candidates on the ballot for Perry City Council Ward 2. Unofficial election results show 37 write-in votes were cast.

Redfield

Mayor

Wade Reed was elected mayor Tuesday night, according to unofficial election results. He received 86.30% of the vote.

Redfield City Council, At-Large

Pamela Danielson and Jacob Gish ran for two open seats on the Redfield City Council. They won the seats with 45.74% and 40.31% of the vote, respectively.

Van Meter

Van Meter City Council, At-Large

Four people ran for three open seats on the Van Meter City Council. Joe Herman (incumbent), Craig Greer and Blake Grolmus won the three spots, according to unofficial election results, receiving 30.37%, 28.39% and 22.85% of the vote respectively. Bob Lacy came up short with 16.82% of the vote.

Waukee

Waukee City Council At-Large

Waukee will keep its current slate of city council members.

Incumbent councilmembers Anna Bergman Pierce, Charlie Bottenberg and Ben Sinclair were the top vote-getters in the four-person race to fill three at-large seats.

Sinclair was the top vote-getter, with about 27% of the votes; Bergman Pierce had about 25% of the vote; and Bottenberg had about 24%. Michael Kern missed out, collecting 22% of the vote. The remainder went to write-in candidates.

Woodward City Council, At-Large

Four people ran for three open seats on the Woodward City Council, including incumbents Ashvin J. Patel and James Gough and newcomers Steven Godwin and Twila Sprott. Patel, Gough and Godwin won the three spots, according to unofficial election results, receiving 32.07%, 29.29% and 21.21%. Sprott came up short with 15.91%.

School Board

ADM

Adel-DeSoto-Minburn School Board Director, At-Large

Five people ran for two open seats on the ADM School Board, including incumbent Bart Banwart and newcomers Kale Smith, Melissa Dohlman, Ross Freeman and Shanlyn Doll. Banwart and Dohlman won the two spots, according to unofficial election results, receiving 32.73% and 23.67% of the vote. Smith, Doll and Freeman came up short with 15.23%, 14.93% and 13.13% of the vote, respectively.

Dallas Center-Grimes

Dallas Center-Grimes School Director, At-Large

Three people ran for one open at-large seat on the Dallas Center-Grimes School Board. Brandon McNace won the seat, according to unofficial election results, with 43.80% of the vote. Meg Dickinson and Tyler Eason came up short with 30.89% and 24.04% of the vote, respectively.

DCG School Board Member Director Dist 2

Two people ran for one open seat in district two on the Dallas Center-Grimes School Board. Monica Malmberg won the seat with 61.69% of the vote, according to unofficial election results. Loree Herman came up short with 20.69%.

Perry

Perry School Director, At-Large

Three people ran for two open at-large seats on the Perry School Board, including incumbent Kyle Baxter and newcomers Eddie Diaz and Travis Landgrebe. Diaz and Landgrebe won the two spots, according to unofficial election results, receiving 39.82% and 32.55% of the vote respectively. Baxter came up short with 25.97% of the vote.

Van Meter

Van Meter School Board Directors, At-Large

Eight people ran for three open seats on the Van Meter School Board. John Gilliland, Jessica Drake and Sarah Moore won the three spots, according to unofficial election results. They received 25.46%, 21.78% and 15.02% of the vote respectively. Jennifer Bruins came in fourth with 10.39% of the vote, followed by Joshua Swalla with 9.16%, Nick Williams with 7.27%, Jesse Lindsey with 6.71% and Joe Day with 3.68%.

Waukee

Waukee School Board Directors, At-Large

Preliminary results Tuesday show Waukee's school has three new members on its board and one returning. Board President Lori Lyon was reelected with 14% of the vote.

Armel Traore Dit Nignan, Michael Schrodt and Jaime Secory were also elected with about 14% of the vote.

Waukee's school board race included eight candidates for four seats.

Woodward-Granger

Woodward-Granger School Board Director District 2

David Elliott will hold on to his seat on the Woodward-Granger School Board following Tuesday’s election, according to unofficial results. Elliot ran unopposed, receiving 95.91% of the vote.

Woodward-Granger School Board Director District 4

Ashley Brandt will hold on to her seat on the Woodward-Granger School Board following Tuesday’s election, according to unofficial results. Brandt ran unopposed, receiving 95% of the vote.

All results are unofficial until canvassed by the Dallas County Board of Supervisors.

Nick Coltrain and Sarah LeBlanc contributed to this report. LeBlanc covers the western suburbs for the Register. Coltrain is a politics and data reporter for the Register.