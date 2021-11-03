Dallas County Health Department releases update after COVID-19 vaccine is authorized for kids 5-11

COURTESY OF DALLAS COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

On Nov. 2, the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted to recommend the Pfizer-BioNTech Pediatric COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 under emergency use authorization. Iowa healthcare providers are now able to administer the pediatric Pfizer vaccine to children 5-11 years of age once the vaccine shipments have been received. Dallas County has over 11,000 children ages 5-11 that will now be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination.

The Dallas County Health Department advises that parents/guardians schedule appointments for their children to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with their pediatrician, family physician, or local pharmacist. Vaccine shipments are scheduled to arrive later this week. The Pfizer Pediatric COVID-19 vaccine is formulated specifically for young children. The Pfizer vaccine for adults and adolescents cannot be substituted for children ages 5-11. Find a local pediatric vaccine provider online.

The Pfizer Pediatric COVID-19 vaccine is a two-dose series with a minimum interval of 21 days. Additional and booster doses are not recommended for 5-11 year-olds at this time. Children will be considered ‘fully vaccinated’ two weeks following their second dose. Parents/guardians will be able to view the vaccine recipient fact sheet online.

While less common than adolescents or young adults, children may experience the following side effects: pain, redness or swelling at the injection site, fever, fatigue, headache, chills, myalgia (muscle aches), arthralgia (joint stiffness), or lymphadenopathy (swollen lymph nodes). Over the counter medications can be used for symptom management as needed. Aspirin is not recommended for children or adolescents 18 years or younger. Any side effects that last more than a few days or worsen should be reported to the vaccine provider and online.

We encourage Dallas County residents to continue practicing mitigation measures that can slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus as vaccination efforts continue.

Wear a mask or facial covering while in indoor, public spaces

Practicing distancing 6 feet from those outside your household

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water

Stay home when you feel sick

Get tested if you are exposed to, or have symptoms of COVID-19

For ongoing updates and COVID-19 information, follow @DallasCoHealth on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. General information can also be obtained by calling 2-1-1. The 2-1-1 Language Helpline is available to assist Iowans in additional languages at 1-877-558-2609.