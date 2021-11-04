Around the County Events

Staff Report

Vendor Fair

8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Nov. 6 at Grace Lutheran Church, 23932 Meadow Rd., Adel.

A vendor fair will be held on Nov. 6 at Grace Lutheran Church with vendors selling Scentsy, Avon, jewelry, homemade décor, wood crafts and more. Door prize drawings will be given away all day. The event starts off with a free-will donation breakfast offering cinnamon rolls and biscuits and gravy. A walking taco lunch deal follows from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will also be a bake sale with proceeds benefiting the Good Samaritan Food Pantry. Find more information on the church website.

William Bell Memorial Tuba and Euphonium Day

1 p.m. rehearsal, 3 p.m. clinic, 4 p.m. public concert Saturday, Nov. 6 at the First United Methodist Church at 1100 3rd St., Perry.

The Perry Fine Arts concert series will kick off with the annual William Bell Memorial Tuba and Euphonium Day clinic/concert on Nov. 6. This annual event is held in memory of William Bell, who was nationally known to tubists for his contributions as performer, composer and teacher. The primary activity for participants is taking part in a large tuba/euphonium choir. Those interested in being a part of the ensemble for this event will be registering from 12:30-1 p.m. at First United Methodist Church. The event is open to all ages and all should bring their instrument, music stand and registration fee ($10 student/$15 adult, collected that day). Rehearsal will be at 1 p.m. to be followed by a clinic/masterclass at 3 and a public concert at 4. From 5:30-5:45 p.m. a memorial performance will be held at William Bell’s grave site at Violet Hill Cemetery. The public concert at 4 p.m. is free and open to all and the facility is handicapped accessible.

VFW Soup Dinner

4:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 at The Masonic Lodge, 3316 E Willis Ave., Perry.

A VFW Soup Dinner will be held on Saturday, Nov. 6. The menu includes chili, grilled cheese, potato soup, chicken noodle soup and assorted desserts. A free-will offering will be taken, with proceeds going to supporting veterans in the Perry community.

Pasture Walk

3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 8 at DMACC Dallas County farm, 25747 N. Ave., Adel.

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and Des Moines Area Community College will hold a Pasture Walk Nov. 8 at the DMACC Dallas County farm. The walk is designed for those interested in learning more about pasture management, pasture improvement, forage production and cattle grazing. DMACC farm managers and agriculture instructors will provide an overview of the farm operation and the pasture management program. ISU Extension specialists will be present to discuss pasture evaluation and planning for successful pasture improvements. This event is free and open to the public, with no preregistration necessary. Contact Meaghan Anderson at mjanders@iastate.edu or 319-331-0058 for more information.

Art on the Prairie

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Nov. 13, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Nov. 14 in downtown Perry.

The Art on the Prairie Festival returns as an in-person event this year, set to take place in seven historic downtown Perry buildings from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14. The juried arts festival will feature 40 visual artists from across Iowa as well as 30 musicians in seven buildings within three blocks of downtown Perry – Hotel Pattee, Security Bank Building, Perry Public Library, Carnegie Library, Town/Craft Center, Betsy Peterson Designs and La Poste. A full schedule of activities as well as detailed information regarding artists, musicians, and youth activities can be found on the Art on the Prairie website and Facebook page.