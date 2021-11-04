DMACC Dallas County Farm Pasture Walk to be held Nov. 8 in Adel

COURTESY OF IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY EXTENSION

Special to Dallas County News and Perry Chief

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and Des Moines Area Community College will hold a Pasture Walk from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 8 at the Des Moines Area Community College Dallas County farm, 25747 N. Ave., Adel.

The walk is designed for those interested in learning more about pasture management, pasture improvement, forage production and cattle grazing. DMACC farm managers and agriculture instructors will provide an overview of the farm operation and the pasture management program. ISU Extension specialists will be present to discuss pasture evaluation and planning for successful pasture improvements.

“I am excited for the opportunity to cooperate with DMACC and provide this educational program," said beef specialist Chris Clark. “It can be really valuable to get out in the field and look at some real-world scenarios. From pasture evaluation to soil fertility and weed control, I think there is potential for some really good discussion at this site.”

This event is free and open to the public, with no preregistration necessary. Contact Meaghan Anderson at mjanders@iastate.edu or 319-331-0058 for information.