Kinship Brewing Co. raises $30K through Fighting Through Kinship 5K

COURTESY OF KINSHIP BREWING COMPANY

Special to Dallas County News

The Fighting Through Kinship 5K, a breast cancer awareness 5K Fun Run Walk sponsored by The Iowa Clinic, was held Oct. 10. This event, with more than 500 participants, raised $30,000 that Kinship Brewing Company is pleased to donate to three organizations: Can Do Cancer, Bras for the Cause and American Cancer Society Real Men Wear Pink.

“This was our first year doing this event. I am very pleased with the results and the energy our staff put into planning, as we only had three months to plan the entire event," said Kinship Brewing owner, Zach Dobeck. "We are thrilled with the participation and honored to be able to give back and are already looking forward to next year's event."

Fighting Through Kinship 5K was created because of one of Kinship's brewers, Jess Mitchell. Eight months ago, at 27, she was diagnosed with the breast cancer gene BRCA 2. Due to early testing from The Iowa Clinic, Mitchell was able to receive the necessary surgery to continue a positive quality of life.

Next year's event is set for Oct. 2, 2022. For more information on being a sponsor, contact Megan Rush at megan@kinshipbeer.com. To learn more about Mitchell's story and participating in next year's Fighting Through Kinship 5K, visit the Kinship Brewing website.