Veterans Day ceremony set for Nov. 11 at Iowa Veterans Cemetery

COURTESY OF IOWA DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS AFFAIRS

The Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs will host a Veterans Day ceremony at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11 at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery, 34024 Veterans Memorial Dr, Adel.

The department will return to its traditional ceremony with music, colors, and speakers. The event is rain or shine and will also be broadcast on Facebook.

Following the ceremony, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 403 will host a breakfast at the Veterans Reception Center, 910 Main St., Van Meter.