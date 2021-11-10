Around the County Events

Staff Report

Veterans Day Ceremony and Breakfast

8 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11 at Iowa Veterans Cemetery, 34024 Veterans Memorial Dr, Adel.

The Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs will host a Veterans Day ceremony at 8 a.m. on Nov. 11 at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery. The department will return to its traditional ceremony with music, colors and speakers. The event is rain or shine and will also be broadcast on Facebook. Following the ceremony, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 403 will host a breakfast at the Veterans Reception Center, 910 Main St., Van Meter.

Veterans Day Spaghetti Supper

5-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11 at Minburn Legion Hall.

The Minburn Legion Auxiliary will host a Veterans Day Spaghetti Supper from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11 at the Minburn Legion Hall in Minburn. Dine-in or carryout.

'Freaky Friday'

Nov. 12-14 at ADM High School Auditorium.

The ADM High School Drama Department will present the musical comedy "Freaky Friday, A New Musical" on Nov. 12-14. The performances will be held live at the ADM High School Auditorium at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12 and Saturday, Nov. 13 and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14. Tickets are $10 for adults, $6 for students and ADM staff members. ADM Drama Department is doing online ticket sales and reserved seating for this production. It is highly recommended that people buy tickets ahead of time online at admhs.booktix.com. Reserve your seats, print your tickets and bring them to the theatre to be scanned at the door. (Tickets will also be sold at the door, but it is highly recommended to purchase them online ahead of time. Door sales will be cash or check only.)

Art on the Prairie

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Nov. 13, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Nov. 14 in downtown Perry.

The Art on the Prairie Festival returns as an in-person event this year, set to take place in seven historic downtown Perry buildings from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14. The juried arts festival will feature 40 visual artists from across Iowa as well as 30 musicians in seven buildings within three blocks of downtown Perry – Hotel Pattee, Security Bank Building, Perry Public Library, Carnegie Library, Town/Craft Center, Betsy Peterson Designs and La Poste. A full schedule of activities as well as detailed information regarding artists, musicians, and youth activities can be found on the Art on the Prairie website and Facebook page.

Meet the Team Night

7-9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18 at ADM High School.

Join the ADM boys and girls basketball teams for a night of family fun from 7-9 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18 at the high school for the first annual Meet the Team Night. Along with both the boys and girls teams taking the floor, the ADM dance team will be performing their state routine. There will be also be fan competitions and free pizza for high school students while supplies last. Everyone is welcome and the event is free. Attendees are encouraged to bring new and gently used winter clothing items to donate to a local charity.

Thanksgiving Turkey Toss

2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20 at Adel Elementary Gym.

Adel Parks and Recreation will host the Thanksgiving Turkey Toss Free Throw Contest on Nov. 20. Each team must consist of one parent and one child from the same family. Teams will shoot 30 free throws (15 per person) from the free throw line. Competition will be divided up into 5 age divisions (ages 8-18). The winning team from each division will receive a gift card from Fareway Stores Adel. The event is free and no pre-registration is required.

Soup and Pie Auction

5-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20 at Washington Township School, intersection of blacktops P58 and 210th.

The Washington Township School will hold a soup supper and pie auction from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, with the pie auction starting about 6:15. The menu includes chili, potato and vegetable soup, bars and a drink. A free-will donation will be taken.

To submit events to be included in the Around the County round-up, email news@adelnews.com.