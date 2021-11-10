Mother, daughter duo open Real Deals location in Adel

Amanda Winters is enjoying being able to work with family as she helped her mom, Susie Latusek, open a Real Deals location in Adel.

The pair held a grand opening Oct. 21-23 for the Real Deals shop, located at 211 S 7th St., Suite D in Adel.

Latusek said they’re from the Cedar Falls area but her daughter lives in Urbandale. They wanted to open a shop in the area and after exploring various towns, Adel seemed like a good location.

“People were very friendly when we explored the town, went out to eat, and talked with the chamber. People are very welcoming to newcomers so we felt it was a good town to establish (a shop),” Winters said.

Latusek and Winters’ Adel shop is part of the Real Deals franchise. While Latusek said the store is theirs, they also receive guidance from the company, especially in the beginning.

“I had a boutique, so I kind of knew the clothing end of it, but we wanted to incorporate the home goods, the mirrors, the clocks. We just started researching that and this seemed like a great fit for us," she said of Real Deals. "They have a lot of good product. We can help (customers) do their walls, outfit their homes because we have such a wide variety of product.”

Winters added that affordability was also important as they’re able to carry items with lower price points.

“We wanted people to be able to switch up their homes, get a new look if they wanted, when they repaint, buy furniture, and not break the bank,” Latusek said.

Winters said the same goes for clothing, as they wanted to make it affordable to people looking to buy an outfit or accessories.

The Adel Real Deals location offers women’s clothing in sizes small through 3X as well as jewelry, hats, purses and shoes. On the home decor side, the shop offers florals, baskets, clocks, pillows, mirrors and more, as well as seasonal items.

Latusek encourages shoppers to stop in regularly to see what’s new and to find pieces to fill their home or closet.

“We get new things everyday, every week so it’ll always be new and different,” Latusek said.

“I think the biggest thing is making sure that people come in and enjoy a shopping experience as well as asking for help,” Winters said. “We’ve had a lot of people come up and say ‘hey, what can I put on this wall?’ and stuff like that. We like to do that, we like to design.”

The Adel location has already seen a number of customers come through the door. Latusek said they met a lot of new people during the open house as they were busy all three days.

"Oh, huge support from the community. A lot of positive comments, so that makes you feel good and welcome,” she said.

The Real Deals Adel location is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Find more information on the Real Deals - Adel Facebook page.

“We’re excited to be open and meet the public and help them with their needs or what they’re looking for,” Latusek said.