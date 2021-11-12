Brown Eyed Girl opens its doors in Dallas Center

Kyra Blecker now has a store to call her own.

She opened Brown Eyed Girl on Sept. 18 at 1401 Walnut St. in Dallas Center. She grew up in Grimes and attended Dallas Center-Grimes Schools.

“This is something that I always wanted to do, I just didn’t know how to get started. I have a friend who has a shop in Ankeny so she walked me through some things and I just did what I needed to do,” Blecker said of opening her own shop.

She worked as an assistant store manager at Victoria’s Secret for the past 11 years. Blecker was on maternity leave during COVID-19 and decided she wanted to stay home with her kids. All the while, she thought about opening a shop of her own.

Brown Eyed Girl is an occasional shop, with openings on select weekends and a few weekdays. The shop carries a variety of new and vintage home decor and boutique items. Blecker plans to carry more children’s gift items during the Christmas season.

“New, old and clothing as well so a little bit for everybody,” she said.

Blecker finds her vintage items at a variety of places, including at auctions. People have also been calling her asking if she would like to go through their items. Her clothing items come from a number of places while she makes the graphic T-shirts and cups. She also has items from local vendors.

The shop hasn’t been open long, but Blecker has seen a lot of local and out-of-town support.

“I think the town is loving it already and they’re excited there’s another shop in town,” she said. “I keep getting people from all over, all weekend I was getting people from Waukee, Polk City, just kind of everywhere. It’s nice to see interest in Dallas Center and some people have never even been here, so it’s bringing people to the town.”

Brown Eyed Girl joins other recent businesses Walnut St. Flowers, Board and Batten and Sugar Grove Goods. Blecker has opened her shop on a few Wednesdays when Sugar Grove Goods holds its Wine Down Wednesday events and has been pleasantly surprised with the amount of customers walking through her door.

“We’re loving it and hopefully it just keeps growing,” Blecker said of Brown Eyed Girl.

The shop will next be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13 and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14.

Find more information on the shop’s Facebook and Instagram pages.