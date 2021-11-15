Van Meter Public Library selected to participate in grant initiative

COURTESY OF THE VAN METER PUBLIC LIBRARY

Special to Dallas County News

The Van Meter Public Library has been selected as one of 100 libraries to participate in round three of Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries, an American Library Association initiative.

The goal of the initiative is to help library workers better serve their small and rural communities. The competitive award comes with a $3,000 grant, which will be used to fund community conversations aimed at identifying how the library can best support parents and educators with children’s programming and services.

“Being new to the community, I am very excited about this grant which will allow me to get to know our residents better. This will help the library develop a slate of children’s programs tailored to the unique needs of our community,” said library director Nancy Studebaker.

Van Meter Public Library staff will take an online course in how to lead conversations. Staff will then host a conversation with residents about what our community needs in the way of children’s programming. The grant funds will be used to develop programs to meet those needs.

Contact Nancy Studebaker at nstudebaker@vanmeteria.gov for information on being involved.