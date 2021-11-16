ADM FFA qualifies for national contest

COURTESY OF THE ADM FFA

Special to Dallas County News

ADM FFA placed fourth at the State FFA Soils Evaluation Career Development Event held Oct. 9 at Iowa State University.

The team includes seniors Dustin Barker, Rebecca Beaman, Jacob Crystal and Mitchell Helm. They will compete at the National Land and Range Judging Contest, to be held May 3-5, 2022, in Oklahoma City.

Barker was also named the top overall individual at the contest, placing first in the pit and exam portions of the competition.

The contest is designed to provide students an opportunity to display their agricultural knowledge and skills in the area of soil science, including the evaluation of four soil pits and a written exam about soils in Iowa.