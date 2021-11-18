Around the County Events

Staff Report

Meet the Team Night

7-9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18 at ADM High School.

Join the ADM boys and girls basketball teams for a night of family fun from 7-9 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18 at the high school for the first annual Meet the Team Night. Along with both the boys and girls teams taking the floor, the ADM dance team will be performing their state routine. There will be also be fan competitions and free pizza for high school students while supplies last. Everyone is welcome and the event is free. Attendees are encouraged to bring new and gently used winter clothing items to donate to a local charity.

Thanksgiving Turkey Toss

2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20 at Adel Elementary Gym.

Adel Parks and Recreation will host the Thanksgiving Turkey Toss Free Throw Contest on Nov. 20. Each team must consist of one parent and one child from the same family. Teams will shoot 30 free throws (15 per person) from the free throw line. Competition will be divided up into 5 age divisions (ages 8-18). The winning team from each division will receive a gift card from Fareway Stores Adel. The event is free and no pre-registration is required.

Soup and Pie Auction

5-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20 at Washington Township School, intersection of blacktops P58 and 210th.

The Washington Township School will hold a soup supper and pie auction from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, with the pie auction starting about 6:15. The menu includes chili, potato and vegetable soup, bars and a drink. A free-will donation will be taken.

Woodward Lions Club Fundraiser

9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21 at Woodward Social Center.

The Woodward Lions Club will hold breakfast fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., or until sold-out, on Nov. 21. The breakfast will be available to go or eat in. The menu includes French toast, sausage patty, scrambled eggs (optional), juice, milk or coffee. The cost is $7 for adults, $5 for kids 10 and under and free for ages three and under. Proceeds will go toward scholarships and other events. The Woodward Lions Club gave $800 in scholarships seniors last year, provided community services and hosted Easter, Halloween and Christmas community events. To order take out meals, call 515-422-1627.

Adel Community Thanksgiving Dinner

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 25 at Meadow View Elementary, 1300 S 15th, Adel.

A free community Thanksgiving meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 25 at Meadow View Elementary. For meal delivery or donations, call Lincoln Savings Bank at 993-5663.

Tinsel Trot

10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27 at Raccoon Valley Bank, 1202 2nd St., Perry.

The Perry Booster Club will host the 2021 Tinsel Trot on Saturday, Nov. 27. Registration for the walk/run will start at 10 a.m. with the race starting at 10:30 a.m. at Raccoon Valley Bank. The event will also include a photo op with Santa and the Bluejay mascot. Prizes will be awarded for most festive adult and student. The cost is $30 for adults and $20 for students. Paper registration forms are available at Perry High School, Perry Middle School, the rec center, Snap Fitness, Ben's Five and Dime and Perry Perk. Electronic registration is open now.

