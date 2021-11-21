Waukee’s annual WinterFest celebration set for Dec. 3

COURTESY OF THE CITY OF WAUKEE

Special to Dallas County News

Bring on the holiday cheer with Waukee's free, annual WinterFest celebration on Friday, Dec. 3 in the Downtown Triangle area. Downtown businesses will host open houses from 4-8 p.m. The rest of the festivities kick off at 6 p.m. SHARP when Santa Claus and Waukee Mayor Courtney Clarke light the WinterFest Tree.

After the tree lighting, kids can visit Santa at the Waukee Community Center. Guests can watch an ice sculptor create holiday pieces, enjoy hot cocoa, cookies and soup, make art with the Waukee Area Arts Council, play mini golf (sponsored by Grace Baptist Church) and more. The popular Snowball Drop (sponsored by Charter Bank) will take place at 6:30 p.m. for kids up to age 10.

“Once again crews will drop hundreds of snowballs (table tennis balls) from above which kids will retrieve and redeem for a free book at Charter Bank’s downtown Waukee location,” said Recreation Supervisor Danae Edwards. “This has been a big hit in previous years. It is a lot of fun, and kids get to go home with something to read!”

The Holiday Lights Contest (sponsored by Mi-Fiber) is back for its second year. Waukee residents can enter their holiday light displays for a chance to win a $75 gift card to a local restaurant of the winner's choosing. Entries will be accepted through Sunday, Nov. 28 at 11:59 p.m. The Waukee Park Board will narrow entries down to the top 10 displays. Then, Waukee residents can tour the top 10 and vote for the winner.

WinterFest attendees are encouraged to donate new, unwrapped toys or non-perishable food items to be distributed to those in need through Waukee Area Christian Services. Those items can be dropped off at the Waukee Community Center during WinterFest or at the Waukee Public Works Building (805 University Ave.) during the week leading up to WinterFest.

For more information or to enter the Holiday Lights Contest, visit the city of Waukee website.