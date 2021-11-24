Around the County Events

Staff Report

Adel Community Thanksgiving Dinner

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 25 at Meadow View Elementary, 1300 S 15th, Adel.

A free community Thanksgiving meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 25 at Meadow View Elementary. For meal delivery or donations, call Lincoln Savings Bank at 993-5663.

Lighted Holiday Parade

7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26 in downtown Perry.

The 2021 Lighted Parade in downtown Perry will be held on Friday, Nov. 26. The Perry Chamber of Commerce invites the Perry community to participate in this celebration as an official kick-off to the holiday season. Businesses, community organizations and jolly community members are encouraged to create lighted floats to join the parade. A number of stores will be open late that night, but all downtown lights will go dark at 7 p.m. in anticipation of the Lighted Parade. Line-up begins at 6 p.m. at 2nd and Otley and there are prizes for best, biggest and brightest lighted parade floats. Please, no tossing candy for safety reasons (walkers can hand candy out). Starting at the corner of 2nd and Otley (by Oasis Market) the parade will first head east on Otley to 3rd Street (by Fareway) and then will head north on 3rd to Pattee, turning left and left again to head then head south on 2nd Street through downtown. After the parade, visit with Santa at Hotel Pattee.

Tinsel Trot

10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27 at Raccoon Valley Bank, 1202 2nd St., Perry.

The Perry Booster Club will host the 2021 Tinsel Trot on Saturday, Nov. 27. Registration for the walk/run will start at 10 a.m. with the race starting at 10:30 a.m. at Raccoon Valley Bank. The event will also include a photo op with Santa and the Bluejay mascot. Prizes will be awarded for most festive adult and student. The cost is $30 for adults and $20 for students. Paper registration forms are available at Perry High School, Perry Middle School, the rec center, Snap Fitness, Ben's Five and Dime and Perry Perk. Registration is also open online.

Hometown Holiday Celebration

De. 3-5 around Adel.

Join The Adel Chamber on Dec. 3 for the Hometown Holiday Celebration with multiple fun events around town. Adel Public Library will be hosting Mrs. Claus and Crafts with drinks and cookies at 3 p.m. (provided by the city of Adel). The tree and wreaths will be lit at 5 p.m. on the northeast corner of the square with music provided by the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts. Sip and sample your way around Adel from 5-7 p.m. On Saturday, Dec. 4, have fun as you shop and hop your way through Adel as our businesses host holiday sales and specials. Sunday, Dec. 5, enjoy an in-person Holiday Home Tour, featuring three unique and beautifully decorated homes. Tickets are on sale now, and capacity is limited. Tickets are available at Azalea Lane Boutique, Adel HealthMart, Adel Flowers and Gifts and Harvey's Greenhouse. Tickets are also available online.

Santa in Adel

5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3 at Harmony Hall.

Come support the Adel Kiwanis and see Santa from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3 at Harmony Hall. Mrs. Claus will also have balloon art and treats.

WinterFest

4-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3 in Waukee.

Waukee's free, annual WinterFest celebration returns on Friday, Dec. 3 in the Downtown Triangle area. Downtown businesses will host open houses from 4-8 p.m. The rest of the festivities kick off at 6 p.m. SHARP when Santa Claus and Waukee Mayor Courtney Clarke light the WinterFest Tree. After the tree lighting, kids can visit Santa at the Waukee Community Center. Guests can watch an ice sculptor create holiday pieces, enjoy hot cocoa, cookies and soup, make art with the Waukee Area Arts Council, play mini golf (sponsored by Grace Baptist Church) and more. The popular Snowball Drop (sponsored by Charter Bank) will take place at 6:30 p.m. for kids up to age 10. WinterFest attendees are encouraged to donate new, unwrapped toys or non-perishable food items to be distributed to those in need through Waukee Area Christian Services. Those items can be dropped off at the Waukee Community Center during WinterFest or at the Waukee Public Works Building (805 University Ave.) during the week leading up to WinterFest.

Celebrate Christmas in Van Meter

Dec. 3-4 around Van Meter.

Sips and Snacks will be held from 4:30-7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3 at Van Meter businesses. There will be carolers throughout the evening and transportation to get you around town. Tours start at the Veterans Reception Center. Wristbands are only $5 and that gets you into every business. An after party will be held at 8 p.m. at the VRC Lounge. The Winter Market will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Dec. 3 at the Veterans Reception Center, along with the Auxiliary Cookie Walk at 5 p.m. The market continues from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 4. The Van Meter Methodist and Baptist Churches will host a Children's Shopping Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 4 at the Van Meter Methodist Church. Van Meter Fire and Rescue will give Santa Claus a tour of town on a fire truck from 8-10 a.m. on Dec. 4. Santa will then stop by the Winter Market, where he will meet with kids from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the American Legion Complex.

Grimes UMC Breakfast with Santa

8-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 at Grimes United Methodist Church.

After a year off, it is time to welcome Santa back to Grimes United Methodist Church for the children and families of Grimes and the surrounding area. Join Grimes UMC for pancakes, fellowship and photos with Santa from 8-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4.

Community Holiday Party

10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 at De Soto Intermediate School.

De Soto Public Safety and the De Soto Public Library are sponsoring a Community Holiday Party on Saturday, Dec. 4. All ages are welcome to attend the fun, free event to make some crafts and ornaments, receive a free children's book (as long as supplies last) decorate some holiday cookies and maybe meet the jolly old elf himself.

Beta Sigma Phi Holiday Home Tour

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 in Dallas Center.

The Beta Sigma Phi Holiday Home Tour is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4. The tour will feature five homes in Dallas Center. Restrooms and cookies will be available at the First Presbyterian Church, 1204 13th St. Advance tickets are $15 and can be purchased at city hall, the library, Board and Batten and from any Beta Sigma Phi member (call or text Heather Willrich at 515-360-5727). Tickets will also be available at The Suites at 1400 Walnut Street the day of the event for $20.

Celebrating Christmas Cheer

4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 in Minburn.

The Minburn Public Library will host Celebrating Christmas Cheer on Saturday, Dec. 4. The Jingle Bell store will be open in the Legion Hall from 4-5 p.m. The event, sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary, allows kids to pick out free items for loved ones. Free coffee and cider will be served from 4-5:30 p.m. in the food stand. At 5 p.m., Christmas carols will be sung and goodie bags and books will be handed out to the children after the Meek Park Nativity Scene is lit. The books and goodie bags are donated by the Legion Auxiliary.

Hometown Christmas

4-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 around Dallas Center.

The Dallas Center Seasonal Fun Committee will host the 2021 Hometown Christmas on Saturday, Dec. 4. The event will feature music, crafts, treats and more from 4-8 p.m. For more information or to let the committee know if you plan to participate as an organization, email seasonalfundc@gmail.com.

Holiday Tree Lighting

5-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 in Woodward.

The Holiday Tree Lighting event returns on Dec. 4 in Woodward. Santa will arrive at 6:30 p.m. on the corner of Main Street and W. 3rd Street and the mayor will light the Christmas tree. There will be free hot chocolate, apple cider, games and crafts from 5-8 p.m.

Grimes Drive-Thru Holiday Celebration

5:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5 at Grimes South Sports Complex.

Santa and Mrs. Claus are coming to Grimes on Sunday, Dec. 5 for a drive-thru celebration. Bring the kids to see Santa and enjoy activities including trivia, goodie bags, tree voting contest, holiday lights and music. Make sure to bring along letters to Santa for his little helpers to pick up.

To submit events to be included in the Around the County round-up, email news@adelnews.com.