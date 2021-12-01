Adel’s Hometown Holiday Celebration set to return Dec. 3-5

December has arrived and with it, the return of holiday celebrations across Dallas County. Many of the annual festivities were canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19 and organizers are looking forward to seeing them return in 2021.

Deb Bengtson, president of the Adel Partners Chamber of Commerce, said the Hometown Holiday Celebration will kick off at 3 p.m. Friday with crafts by Mrs. Claus at the Adel Public Library. At 5 p.m., the chamber will flip the lights on the Christmas tree and the wreaths on the northeast corner of the square.

The tree lighting will help kick off the annual Sip and Sample event. Community members are invited to stop in participating businesses for snacks and drinks from 5-7 p.m. A map of the stops can be found at the Adel Partners Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

Bengtson is looking forward to seeing the annual Sip and Sample event return.

“I think it’s what people missed the most last year with COVID,” she said of the event, which has been going on for over 25 years. “They just enjoy coming out and they feel like it’s what kicks off their holiday festivities for them.”

The festivities continue on Saturday as the Adel Volunteer Fire Department will host Santa from 8-11 a.m. The department is partnering with the Adel Boy Scouts Troop 152 as the scouts will serve a pancake breakfast from 8-10 a.m. Bengtson added that the chamber is encouraging residents to shop Adel businesses on Saturday.

The weekend’s festivities will wrap up with the Holiday Home Tour on Sunday. Three homes will be available to tour from 2-4 p.m., by hosts Lori and Scott Geadlemann, Heather and Kurt Moyer and Paula and Dan James.

The home tour is presented by This is Adel and committee member Jacque Johnson said a limited number of tickets will be sold to help spread out attendees. Johnson added that each of the homes features a different look as the Moyer home is more modern and contemporary while the Geadlemann home is over 100 years old. The James home, built in the 1900s, features a number of collectibles in various Christmas vignettes.

Tickets are available in person at Azalea Lane Boutique, Adel HealthMart and Adel Flowers and Gifts/Harvey’s Greenhouse. Tickets are $12 from Dec. 1-5 and can also be purchased on Eventbrite. Johnson said proceeds will go toward beautification projects in Adel.

She is looking forward to seeing the event return in person as it moved to a virtual format in 2020.

“It’s just a really good feeling to see things get back to normal and to give people a bit of Christmas spirit to get out and enjoy together,” Johnson said. “It’s a great way to kick off the season.”