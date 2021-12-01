Sips and Snacks, Light the Town Challenge set to return in Van Meter

December has arrived and with it, the return of holiday celebrations across Dallas County. Many of the annual festivities were canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19 and organizers are looking forward to seeing them return in 2021.

The Van Meter Community Development Committee will host the annual Sips and Snacks event on Friday. Rona Jacobs, committee secretary, said the event was canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19 and a new event was added in its place.

“The committee as a whole just really felt like we needed to do something to bring joy to the community so that’s when last year we started the Light the Town Challenge,” she said.

Community members were invited to participate in the challenge by decorating their homes for Christmas and prizes were handed out to the first, second and third place winners. While the Sips and Snacks event is back in 2021, Jacobs said the committee wanted to continue the Light the Town Challenge. The challenge was expanded this year to include the following categories:

Best Religious Themed Display: Recognizes a display inspired by religious themes

Funniest Display: Celebrates a jolly display that exhibits a sense of humor

Best Group Effort Honors a display that brought a group of people together to celebrate the spirit of Christmas (i.e. Boy Scouts, three neighbors etc.)

34th Street Award: Awards the combined efforts of an entire street.

The Griswold Award: Recognizes over-the-top use of lights and animation; tasteful displays will also be considered for this award.

The Homespun Holiday Award: Recognizes a display that uses traditional and/or handcrafted decorations.

Jacobs added that they also had volunteers help put up lights around town at the river walk and boat ramp, Johnson Park and near the athletic booster’s new state sign by the baseball field.

Judging for the Light the Town Challenge will be done on Thursday and the lights will be up until Jan. 2. Jacobs said a scavenger hunt has also been incorporated. Maps of the Light the Town contestants and a list of scavenger items can be picked up during the Sips and Snacks event at the legion or at the Van Meter Public Library after the event. If kids and their parents turn the list of scavenger hunt items into the library, they will receive a small gift and will be entered into a grade prize drawing.

The annual Sips and Snacks event will be held from 4:30-7 p.m. on Friday. Tours will start at the Veterans Reception Center. Jacobs said attendees can pick up a map of the stops, as well as their wristbands and Bingo cards. Those who fill out their Bingo cards will be entered into a large raffle that will be given away at the end of the event. Wristbands will be available for $5 and silent auction items will also be available with bidding closing on Saturday afternoon.

Jacobs said all proceeds from Sips and Snacks will go back to the community through projects like a pocket park, sidewalks and trails. An afterparty will be held back at the Veterans Reception Centerat 8 p.m.

Other holiday events include an Auxiliary Cookie Walk at 5 p.m. Friday and a Winter Market from 5-8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Veterans Reception Center.

The Van Meter Methodist and Baptist Churches will host a Children's Shopping Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Van Meter Methodist Church. Van Meter Fire and Rescue will give Santa Claus a tour of town on a fire truck from 8-10 a.m. on Saturday. Santa will then stop by the Winter Market, where he will meet with kids from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Jacobs is excited to see the Sips and Snacks and other activities return to Van Meter.

“I think everybody is just looking forward to being able to be together as a community,” Jacobs said.