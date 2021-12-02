Around the County Events

Staff Report

Hometown Holiday Celebration

De. 3-5 around Adel.

Join The Adel Chamber on Dec. 3 for the Hometown Holiday Celebration with multiple fun events around town. Adel Public Library will be hosting Mrs. Claus and Crafts with drinks and cookies at 3 p.m. (provided by the city of Adel). The tree and wreaths will be lit at 5 p.m. on the northeast corner of the square with music provided by the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts. Sip and sample your way around Adel from 5-7 p.m. On Saturday, Dec. 4, have fun as you shop and hop your way through Adel as our businesses host holiday sales and specials. Sunday, Dec. 5, enjoy an in-person Holiday Home Tour, featuring three unique and beautifully decorated homes. Tickets are on sale now, and capacity is limited. Tickets are available at Azalea Lane Boutique, Adel HealthMart, Adel Flowers and Gifts and Harvey's Greenhouse. Tickets are also available online.

Santa in Adel

5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3 at Harmony Hall.

Come support the Adel Kiwanis and see Santa from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3 at Harmony Hall. Mrs. Claus will also have balloon art and treats.

WinterFest

4-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3 in Waukee.

Waukee's free, annual WinterFest celebration returns on Friday, Dec. 3 in the Downtown Triangle area. Downtown businesses will host open houses from 4-8 p.m. The rest of the festivities kick off at 6 p.m. SHARP when Santa Claus and Waukee Mayor Courtney Clarke light the WinterFest Tree. After the tree lighting, kids can visit Santa at the Waukee Community Center. Guests can watch an ice sculptor create holiday pieces, enjoy hot cocoa, cookies and soup, make art with the Waukee Area Arts Council, play mini golf (sponsored by Grace Baptist Church) and more. The popular Snowball Drop (sponsored by Charter Bank) will take place at 6:30 p.m. for kids up to age 10. WinterFest attendees are encouraged to donate new, unwrapped toys or non-perishable food items to be distributed to those in need through Waukee Area Christian Services. Those items can be dropped off at the Waukee Community Center during WinterFest or at the Waukee Public Works Building (805 University Ave.) during the week leading up to WinterFest.

Celebrate Christmas in Van Meter

Dec. 3-4 around Van Meter.

Sips and Snacks will be held from 4:30-7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3 at Van Meter businesses. There will be carolers throughout the evening and transportation to get you around town. Tours start at the Veterans Reception Center. Wristbands are only $5 and that gets you into every business. An after party will be held at 8 p.m. at the VRC Lounge. The Winter Market will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Dec. 3 at the Veterans Reception Center, along with the Auxiliary Cookie Walk at 5 p.m. The market continues from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 4. The Van Meter Methodist and Baptist Churches will host a Children's Shopping Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 4 at the Van Meter Methodist Church. Van Meter Fire and Rescue will give Santa Claus a tour of town on a fire truck from 8-10 a.m. on Dec. 4. Santa will then stop by the Winter Market, where he will meet with kids from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the American Legion Complex.

Grimes UMC Breakfast with Santa

8-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 at Grimes United Methodist Church.

After a year off, it is time to welcome Santa back to Grimes United Methodist Church for the children and families of Grimes and the surrounding area. Join Grimes UMC for pancakes, fellowship and photos with Santa from 8-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4.

Pancakes and Pictures with Santa

8-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 at Adel Volunteer Fire Department.

Santa Clause has again asked your Adel Volunteer Fire Department to help him and his elves on Saturday Dec. 4. Santa will visit with kids starting at 8 a.m. and free pictures will be taken. The fire department has partnered with the Adel Boy Scouts Troop 152. They will be making pancakes and the fixings. Breakfast will be served from 8-10 a.m. Santa will be off to his next community visit at 11 a.m. sharp. Free-will donations will be shared between the AFD and Troop 152.

Community Holiday Party

10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 at De Soto Intermediate School.

De Soto Public Safety and the De Soto Public Library are sponsoring a Community Holiday Party on Saturday, Dec. 4. All ages are welcome to attend the fun, free event to make some crafts and ornaments, receive a free children's book (as long as supplies last) decorate some holiday cookies and maybe meet the jolly old elf himself.

Beta Sigma Phi Holiday Home Tour

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 in Dallas Center.

The Beta Sigma Phi Holiday Home Tour is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4. The tour will feature five homes in Dallas Center. Restrooms and cookies will be available at the First Presbyterian Church, 1204 13th St. Advance tickets are $15 and can be purchased at city hall, the library, Board and Batten and from any Beta Sigma Phi member (call or text Heather Willrich at 515-360-5727). Tickets will also be available at The Suites at 1400 Walnut Street the day of the event for $20.

Celebrating Christmas Cheer

4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 in Minburn.

The Minburn Public Library will host Celebrating Christmas Cheer on Saturday, Dec. 4. The Jingle Bell store will be open in the Legion Hall from 4-5 p.m. The event, sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary, allows kids to pick out free items for loved ones. Free coffee and cider will be served from 4-5:30 p.m. in the food stand. At 5 p.m., Christmas carols will be sung and goodie bags and books will be handed out to the children after the Meek Park Nativity Scene is lit. The books and goodie bags are donated by the Legion Auxiliary.

Hometown Christmas

4-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 around Dallas Center.

The Dallas Center Seasonal Fun Committee will host the 2021 Hometown Christmas on Saturday, Dec. 4. The event will feature music, crafts, treats and more from 4-8 p.m. Find more information on the Seasonal Fun Committee's Facebook page.

Holiday Tree Lighting

5-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 in Woodward.

The Holiday Tree Lighting event returns on Dec. 4 in Woodward. Santa will arrive at 6:30 p.m. on the corner of Main Street and W. 3rd Street and the mayor will light the Christmas tree. There will be free hot chocolate, apple cider, games and crafts from 5-8 p.m.

Festival of Trees and Tea Room

11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5 at Adel First Christian Church.

Join the Adel First Christian Church this weekend for its annual Festival of Trees. The event starts on Friday, Dec. 3 during Sip and Sample from 5-7 p.m. Then stop by Sunday, Dec. 5 and purchase soup and dessert from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. before the Holiday Home Tour or stop between 2-4 p.m. for dessert after touring the homes.

Grimes Drive-Thru Holiday Celebration

5:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5 at Grimes South Sports Complex.

Santa and Mrs. Claus are coming to Grimes on Sunday, Dec. 5. Santa will take a tour of town on a firetruck from 3-5 p.m. before stopping at the drive-thru celebration starting at 5:30 p.m. Bring the kids to see Santa and enjoy activities including trivia, goodie bags, tree voting contest, holiday lights and music. Make sure to bring along letters to Santa for his little helpers to pick up. Find more information, including a map of the firetruck tour, on the Grimes Drive-Thru Holiday Celebration event Facebook page.

Winter Nights and Magic Lights Winterfest Parade

Saturday, Dec. 4 in Redfield.

Redfield's annual Winterfest returns on Saturday, Dec. 4. The event kicks off with a craft show, cookie walk and silent auction from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the West Central Valley Middle School. Food will also be served all day. Kids can shop for free presents for their parents from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Middle School Commons. Kids can visit with Santa and receive a goodie bag from 1-1:30 p.m. The tree and holiday display lighting of the park will be held at 5 p.m. A chili feed will be held from 5-7 p.m. at Legion Hall with a free-will donation. The Winter Nights and Magic Lights - Winterfest Lighted Parade will round out the event. The parade will start lining up at 6:30 p.m. and will kick off at 7 p.m. The parade will go North on Grant St. starting by the WCV Middle School, West on River to River from Grant St. and South on First St. ending at Heartland Coop.

Dexter Old Fashioned Christmas

Sunday, Dec. 5 at Dexter Roundhouse.

The Dexter Friends of the Library will serve a potato bar lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5 at the Dexter Roundhouse for a free-will offering. The event will be followed by the Dexter Old Fashioned Christmas from 1-3 p.m. at the Dexter Roundhouse. The event will feature games and activities for kids 1 to 101, visits with Santa, a cookie/candy walk, cocoa and more.

Bells, Bows and Boutiques Tour

Dec. 10-11 in Adel, Earlham, Indianola and Winterset.

The Adel Partners Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Madison County Chamber of Commerce and the Indianola Chamber of Commerce to host the Bells, Bows and Boutiques Tour. Join the Adel, Madison County, and Indianola Chambers on Friday, Dec. 10, for a two-day road trip visiting local businesses of Adel, Earlham, Indianola and Winterset.

Perry Fine Arts presents New Horizons Band

2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12 at Performing Arts Center, 1200 18th St., Perry.

The Perry Fine Arts Series will be presenting New Horizons Band at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12 in Perry High School's Performing Arts Center. The New Horizons Band in Des Moines is part of an international organization with most of the bands located in the U.S. and Canada. There are six New Horizon bands in Iowa located in the larger communities in Iowa. The members of the band are mostly senior citizens who are amateur musicians. They are directed by Ron Reekman, a former instrumental music teacher in the public schools. The Perry Fine Arts Committee encourages residents to enjoy an afternoon of instrumental music on Dec. 12. Perry Fine Arts concerts are free, donations accepted, and open to all. The Performing Arts Center is handicapped accessible and air conditioned.

Dallas County Christmas Bird Count

Saturday, Dec. 18 in Dallas County.

Come join DCCB and RRWA for a day of birding with a purpose. Each year, local bird clubs gather around the Christmas holiday to take a “snapshot” of what birds are in their area. This information is sent to the National Audubon Society, which looks at the long-term health of bird populations over the last 100 years. Participants are divided into groups, each with an experienced birder in a different location in the county. Participants usually hike in the morning and drive the area in the afternoon. Registration is required by emailing mike.havlik@dallascountyiowa.gov or by calling Mike at 515-465-3577.

