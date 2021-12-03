Dallas Center’s Hometown Christmas set for Dec. 4

December has arrived and with it, the return of holiday celebrations across Dallas County. Many of the annual festivities were canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19 and organizers are looking forward to seeing them return in 2021.

The Dallas Center Seasonal Fun Committee will host the annual Hometown Christmas on Saturday. Committee member Miranda Kyhl said all of the festivities will take place from 4-8 p.m. on Walnut Street.

The 2021 Hometown Christmas Chili Cook Off will be held from 5-7 p.m. along Walnut Street and a DJ will be playing music from 5-8 p.m. in Heritage Park. Other activities include:

A Friends of the Library Silent Basket Auction will be held from 4-7 p.m. and reindeer food will be available for the kids at the library.

Studio S will host vocalist Awna McCollom and guitarist Grayden Lyon from 4-5 p.m.

Brenton Arboretum will have a grab-and-go craft available to pick up at the Legion.

Cub Scout Pack 116 will host a free-will donation chili supper at the Methodist Church.

A 4-H Cookie Walk will also be held at the Methodist Church.

Sonntag Roofing will have a Christmas ornament craft for the kids.

Board and Batten will provide festive beverages and desserts.

The B and B Gallery will host Santa Clause from 5-7 p.m. and live music from Paul Little.

Sugar Grove Goods will have a Giving Tree and a kids craft.

GIT Insurance will be doing Letters to Santa.

Kyhl is heading up Hometown Christmas with a fellow new member of the Seasonal Fun Committee and looks forward to seeing the annual event return in 2021.

“We hope to keep adding on to that, just making it something bigger every single year,” Kyhl said.

Beta Sigma Phi’s Holiday Home Tour is also set to return in 2021 after being canceled in 2020. Heather Willrich said the social service sorority moved this year’s event to Saturday in conjunction with the Seasonal Fun Committee’s Hometown Christmas.

Five homes will be available to tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., including the Hains Rains at 1505 Walnut, the Woodward’s at 701 Hatton Ave., the Kidd’s at 607 15th St., the Beyer’s at 1709 Walnut and the Weddle’s at 1607 Walnut.

“I’m just looking forward to all of the unique Christmas decorations,” Willrich said. “Each of the homes have unique features, most of the homes this year are older homes so it’s just neat to see all of their old woodwork and see how they decorate.”

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 on the day of the event. Tickets can be purchased at the library, city hall and Board and Batten or by calling Willrich at 515-360-5727. On Saturday, tickets will be available to purchase at the First Presbyterian Church. The church will also provide restrooms as well as cookies.

Proceeds from the home tour will help Beta Sigma Phi give back to the community through donations, scholarships and other projects.