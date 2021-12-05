Dallas County Hospital announces new general surgeon

COURTESY OF DALLAS COUNTY HOSPITAL

Special to Dallas County News and Perry Chief

Dallas County Hospital recently announced that Dr. Paul Grossmann, a board-certified general surgeon, has joined the organization and will begin seeing patients Dec. 6.

Grossmann will see patients at Dallas County Hospital every Monday, in Health Trust Physicians Clinic in Winterset two days per week and will be at Adair County Health System in Greenfield one day per week.

“We have benefitted from Dr. Grossmann’s expertise as a visiting general surgery specialist and are excited to have him join our organization,” said Dallas County Hospital CEO Angela Mortoza. “He is a highly skilled and experienced surgeon with excellent credentials. We are thrilled that he will be even more accessible to our patients.”

Grossmann completed his medical degree at the University of Iowa College of Medicine and his general surgery residency at Iowa Methodist’s Central Iowa Health System in Des Moines. He is certified by the American Board of Surgery.

Grossmann will perform general surgical procedures, most commonly laparoscopic gallbladder and hernia surgeries and upper and lower endoscopies.

“The small-town setting has always been where I’ve wanted to practice, so this was a great opportunity,” said Grossmann.”

Patients can schedule an appointment time to see Grossmann by calling Dallas County Hospital at 515-465-3547.