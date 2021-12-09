Around the County Events

Staff Report

Bells, Bows and Boutiques Tour

Dec. 10-11 in Adel, Earlham, Indianola and Winterset.

The Adel Partners Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Madison County Chamber of Commerce and the Indianola Chamber of Commerce to host the Bells, Bows and Boutiques Tour. Join the Adel, Madison County, and Indianola Chambers on Friday, Dec. 10, for a two-day road trip visiting local businesses of Adel, Earlham, Indianola and Winterset. Find more information, including maps and a list of participating shops, on the event Facebook page.

Children’s Christmas Shopping

10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 at Linden Public Library

December 11th is the Children’s Christmas Shopping day. Any donations are appreciated, including men's gifts, women’s gifts, gift bags, wrapping paper, ribbon, tape, etc. Don’t forget to let your children come in and shop for their family. There will be adults available to help them choose and wrap gifts.

Hot Cocoa Coat Drive

2:30-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12 at Harvey's Greenhouse, Adel.

Needing to find a home for the kids winter gear that isn't being used at your place? New or like-new winter items can be dropped off at Harvey's Greenhouse from 2:30 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12. The ADM Tiger Cub Scouts and friends will be at Harvey's to collect the items. A hot chocolate bar will also be available along with a kids craft. All of the donated items will be donated to the ADM Community School District. All monetary donations will matched by Harvey's Greenhouse to purchase additional winter clothing to donate.

Perry Fine Arts presents New Horizons Band

2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12 at Performing Arts Center, 1200 18th St., Perry.

The Perry Fine Arts Series will be presenting New Horizons Band at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12 in Perry High School's Performing Arts Center. The New Horizons Band in Des Moines is part of an international organization with most of the bands located in the U.S. and Canada. There are six New Horizon bands in Iowa located in the larger communities in Iowa. The members of the band are mostly senior citizens who are amateur musicians. They are directed by Ron Reekman, a former instrumental music teacher in the public schools. The Perry Fine Arts Committee encourages residents to enjoy an afternoon of instrumental music on Dec. 12. Perry Fine Arts concerts are free, donations accepted, and open to all. The Performing Arts Center is handicapped accessible and air conditioned.

Santa’s Cookie Crew

1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22 at Adel Public Library Community Room.

The Adel Parks and Recreation Department is working in conjunction with Santa Claus this year to host a holiday youth event – Santa’s Cookie Crew. Those registered will decorate a dozen cookies to take home and share for the Christmas Holiday – don’t forget to leave one (or two) out for Santa on Christmas Eve. The event will be held in the Adel Public Library Community room at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22. Once all the cookies are decorated, the youth are invited to stay for some hot chocolate and a free movie. The movie, "The Santa Clause," will start at approximately 1:30 p.m. and is open to the public. You do not have to be registered for Santa’s Cookie Crew to come to the movie. Fee for Santa’s Cookie Crew is $10 and includes a dozen cookies and all decorating supplies. Registration ends Dec. 17 for Santa’s Cookie Crew.

Dallas County Christmas Bird Count

Saturday, Dec. 18 in Dallas County.

Come join DCCB and RRWA for a day of birding with a purpose. Each year, local bird clubs gather around the Christmas holiday to take a “snapshot” of what birds are in their area. This information is sent to the National Audubon Society, which looks at the long-term health of bird populations over the last 100 years. Participants are divided into groups, each with an experienced birder in a different location in the county. Participants usually hike in the morning and drive the area in the afternoon. Registration is required by emailing mike.havlik@dallascountyiowa.gov or by calling Mike at 515-465-3577.

National Wreaths Across America Day

11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 at Iowa Veterans Cemetery, 34024 Veterans Memorial Dr., Adel.

National Wreaths Across America Day will be celebrated on Saturday, Dec. 18 at Iowa Veterans Cemetery. The event is open to public for those looking to sponsor a wreath or volunteer to place wreaths on every veterans grave marker.

To submit events to be included in the Around the County round-up, email news@adelnews.com.