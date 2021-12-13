ADM Scholarship Foundation announces November Students of the Month
“Freaky Friday” hit a home run! What a fantastic performance as the Fine Arts Music and Drama Departments presented the musical version of the novel, “Freaky Friday.” The cast, orchestra and crew, consisting of 90 high school students, spent hours planning, painting and rehearsing in preparation for the production. This has been a great fall season for academics, student athletes and fine arts activities at Adel DeSoto Minburn High School.
The ADM Scholarship Foundation wants to recognize the following students in their areas of achievement in the month of November.
Student of the Month
Jackson Banwart — Raccoon Valley Bank
Kiwanis
Jordan Chapman and Clayton Gustafson
Fine Arts
Drama: Maya Shirley-Brown (onstage) and Dylan Ingram (backstage) — Lincoln Savings Bank
Volleyball
Dani Person — Patrick’s Restaurant
Boys Cross Country
Cooper Greenslade — Big Al’s BBQ
Girls Cross Country
Geneva Timmerman — Rotary Club of Adel
Cheer
Bri McGee — Adel Health Mart
A special thank you to the teachers and coaches that are involved in naming the Students of the Month. Local businesses each month make a contribution to the ADM Scholarship Foundation to support the Student of the Month program. All contributions given to the Foundation are invested and the income is used to provide the scholarships granted each year to graduating ADM Seniors going on to post-secondary education. Since 1985, when the Foundation was established, 804 students have received scholarships totaling over $786,000.