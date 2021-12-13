ADM Scholarship Foundation announces November Students of the Month

COURTESY OF THE ADM SCHOLARSHIP FOUNDATION

Special to Dallas County News

“Freaky Friday” hit a home run! What a fantastic performance as the Fine Arts Music and Drama Departments presented the musical version of the novel, “Freaky Friday.” The cast, orchestra and crew, consisting of 90 high school students, spent hours planning, painting and rehearsing in preparation for the production. This has been a great fall season for academics, student athletes and fine arts activities at Adel DeSoto Minburn High School.

The ADM Scholarship Foundation wants to recognize the following students in their areas of achievement in the month of November.

Student of the Month

Jackson Banwart — Raccoon Valley Bank

Kiwanis

Jordan Chapman and Clayton Gustafson

Fine Arts

Drama: Maya Shirley-Brown (onstage) and Dylan Ingram (backstage) — Lincoln Savings Bank

Volleyball

Dani Person — Patrick’s Restaurant

Boys Cross Country

Cooper Greenslade — Big Al’s BBQ

Girls Cross Country

Geneva Timmerman — Rotary Club of Adel

Cheer

Bri McGee — Adel Health Mart

A special thank you to the teachers and coaches that are involved in naming the Students of the Month. Local businesses each month make a contribution to the ADM Scholarship Foundation to support the Student of the Month program. All contributions given to the Foundation are invested and the income is used to provide the scholarships granted each year to graduating ADM Seniors going on to post-secondary education. Since 1985, when the Foundation was established, 804 students have received scholarships totaling over $786,000.