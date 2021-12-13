Grimes Public Library goes fine free

COURTESY OF THE GRIMES PUBLIC LIBRARY

Special to Dallas County News

The Grimes Public Library waived all existing overdue fines and discontinued the practice of applying fines to items returned late in September.

The American Library Association passed a resolution that asserted overdue fines are a barrier to equitable access and encouraged libraries to eliminate them in 2019.

The goals behind the elimination of fines includes bringing back library users whose library accounts are blocked due to unpaid overdue fines and encourage more people to sign up for a library card and use library materials without the fear of incurring overdue fines.

The library has forgiven all existing overdue fines and will no longer be charging overdue fines. It will still charge fees for lost or damaged items and for services it offers.

Items still have due dates and patrons are expected to abide by these due dates. Patrons will continue to receive overdue notices like they have in the past. Items 30 days or more overdue will be considered lost, and patrons will be billed for the item. Bills will be waived once the item is returned.

