Around the County Events

Staff Report

Dallas County Christmas Bird Count

Saturday, Dec. 18 in Dallas County.

Come join DCCB and RRWA for a day of birding with a purpose. Each year, local bird clubs gather around the Christmas holiday to take a “snapshot” of what birds are in their area. This information is sent to the National Audubon Society, which looks at the long-term health of bird populations over the last 100 years. Participants are divided into groups, each with an experienced birder in a different location in the county. Participants usually hike in the morning and drive the area in the afternoon. Registration is required by emailing mike.havlik@dallascountyiowa.gov or by calling Mike at 515-465-3577.

National Wreaths Across America Day

11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 at Iowa Veterans Cemetery, 34024 Veterans Memorial Dr., Adel.

National Wreaths Across America Day will be celebrated on Saturday, Dec. 18 at Iowa Veterans Cemetery. The event is open to public for those looking to sponsor a wreath or volunteer to place wreaths on every veterans grave marker. For more information, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/18160.

Parents' Night Out Christmas Pajama Party

4:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 at Van Meter United Methodist Church.

Kids Care and the Van Meter UMC are hosting a Parents' Night Out Christmas Pajama Party on Saturday, Dec. 18. Drop off your kids for an evening of fun while you shop or rest or get things done. Learn more at www.vmumc.org/Publications/KidsCare_ParentsNightOut.pdf.

Winter Solstice Celebration

7 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21 at Hanging Rock, Redfield.

Join Dallas County Conservation Board to observe the Winter Solstice at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21. At Hanging Rock in Redfield, attendees will celebrate the fact that the sun will now end its journey south, and begin its march north towards longer days and spring renewal. Join DCCB to mark this date not with a wall calendar, but with a fire at sunrise.

Santa’s Cookie Crew

1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22 at Adel Public Library Community Room.

The Adel Parks and Recreation Department is working in conjunction with Santa Claus this year to host a holiday youth event – Santa’s Cookie Crew. Those registered will decorate a dozen cookies to take home and share for the Christmas Holiday – don’t forget to leave one (or two) out for Santa on Christmas Eve. The event will be held in the Adel Public Library Community room at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22. Once all the cookies are decorated, the youth are invited to stay for some hot chocolate and a free movie. The movie, "The Santa Clause," will start at approximately 1:30 p.m. and is open to the public. You do not have to be registered for Santa’s Cookie Crew to come to the movie. Fee for Santa’s Cookie Crew is $10 and includes a dozen cookies and all decorating supplies. Registration ends Dec. 17 for Santa’s Cookie Crew.

Noon Year's Eve Party

11 a.m. - 12 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31 at Minburn Public Library.

Can't stay up until midnight? No problem, join the Minburn Public Library for some games and fun with a countdown at noon.

To submit events to be included in the Around the County round-up, email news@adelnews.com.