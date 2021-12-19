Iowa Spring Manufacturing breaks ground on $7.4M expansion in Adel

The ground has been broken on a $7.4M expansion at Iowa Spring Manufacturing in Adel.

The Adel Partners Chamber of Commerce joined Iowa Spring Manufacturing for a groundbreaking ceremony on Nov. 11. The current facility is located at 2112 Greene St. in Adel and the new facility will be located just down the road on the east side of Vision Parkway.

Iowa Spring Manufacturing President and CEO Tim Bianco said the new facility will be 55,000 square feet, with 50,000 of that being used for the warehouse and 5,000 for office space. Bianco added that the company is investing $7.4 million into the facility and between $3-5 million in equipment.

“We have experienced growth, rapid growth in the last 24 months. But sustained growth over the last 10 years and we’ve set ourselves apart from our competition to the extent where we’re sought after in our industry,” Bianco said. “As we continue to grow, we’re out of space here.”

Iowa Spring Manufacturing produces large, mechanical springs for products from other companies, including Overhead Door Corporation, John Deere and more. Some of those products include springs for overhead garage doors, cultivators, railcars and more.

“The demand for our product has increased exponentially over the last couple years and COVID has really shined a light on that,” Bianco said. “We have space constraints here and so the plan is to break out business segments from this facility and move them into the new facility so we can expand both of those segments.”

He added that the company plans to continue making overhead garage door springs in the current facility and then mechanical springs for railcars, material handling and other applications will be made in the new facility.

Once the new facility is completed, Bianco said the plan is to continue growing with new equipment in both buildings. Twenty current Iowa Spring employees will move to the new facility and Bianco said they plan to hire another 20 employees once the new facility is up and running.

The new facility is expected to be completed in mid-summer of 2022, with full occupation by the fall.

Bianco said the company has looked at expanding in other states before deciding on an expansion in Adel.

“We’re grounded in Adel, our roots are here. We’ve been here since 1979 and are just honored by what the community has done for us,” he said.

When his father was looking at purchasing Iowa Spring Manufacturing’s current building in Adel, he couldn’t afford it. Bianco said a group of business people formed the Adel Development Corporation and co-signed a loan for his father to purchase the building.

“So to recognize that, to remember that, and know where you come from and then to honor that by continuing to grow here,” Bianco said of the company’s decision to expand in Adel.

He added that the company has a sister facility in North Carolina. While Iowa Spring Manufacturing is focusing on getting the new facility up and running in Adel, the company is already looking ahead.

“We fully intend on doing another facility somewhere in North America in the next three to five years,” Bianco said.