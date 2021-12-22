ADM Scholarship Foundation announces December Students of the Month

COURTESY OF ADM SCHOLARSHIP FOUNDATION

The Adel DeSoto Minburn students have been looking forward to a break from the busyness of their lives to enjoy the Christmas season with family and friends. And now the time has come for the high school seniors to be thinking of the next step in their life’s adventure. There are many opportunities to receive scholarships for the students planning to go on to post-secondary education.

The goal of the ADM Scholarship Foundation is to be able to offer a scholarship to every high school senior graduating from ADM that qualifies and applies for a scholarship. The applications for these scholarships are posted on the school’s website and need to be completed and submitted as directed by the deadline designated.

Each month the ADM teachers and coaches name students to be recognized in their areas of achievement. The ADM Scholarship Foundation congratulates the following students named for the month of December:

Student of the Month

Holly Mattes — Raccoon Valley Bank

Kiwanis

Matt Dufoe and Averi Brady

Fine Arts

Avery Miller (yearbook) and Brookelyn Evans (newspaper) — Lincoln Savings Bank

Wrestling

Aiden Flora — Adel Health Mart

Wrestling Cheer

Addison Kuonen — Fareway

Boys Basketball

Jacob Crannell — Patrick’s Restaurant

Girls Basketball

Olivia Tollari — Big Al’s BBQ

Local businesses make a contribution to the ADM Scholarship Foundation to support the Student of the Month program. All contributions given to the Foundation are invested and the income is used to provide the scholarships granted each year to graduating ADM Seniors going on to post-secondary education. Since 1985, when the Foundation was established, 804 students have received scholarships totaling over $786,000.