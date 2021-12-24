American Legion Post 403 holds oratorical contest

COURTESY OF AMERICAN LEGION POST 403

Special to Dallas County News

The 18th American Legion Post 403 Oratorical Contest was completed Dec. 5.

Five contestants and five winners participated in the contest. Scholarships will be awarded on Senior Awards night in the year the student is a senior.

Joseph Junker won first place with a $500 in scholarship and a tentative additional $500, Gus Rosener won second place with a $400 scholarship, Luke Champion won third place with a $300 dollar scholarship, Claire Newell won fourth place with a $200 scholarship and Reed Chapman won fifth place with a $100 scholarship.

American Legion Post 403 congratulates the students who performed in the first round of the oratorical competition and wishes them well as they advance through the county, area and state contests.

American Legion Post 403 has endorsed the oratorical contest for 18 years as a means of supporting one of the post goals, “Provide educational opportunity to our youth so they may better understand the meaning of serving our country and community.”

American Legion Post 403 said the contest not only reinforces the value of citizenship but also provides invaluable skills in developing public speaking and personal development in managing time. The credentials of the contest on college applications, military academy applications and job resumes are widely recognized as students move on in their careers.

Those who supported and volunteered for the contest include Tom Walton, Dave Tapps, Toby Cozad, Elaine Merical, Jerel Merical, Eldonna Skahill, Luke Haverstick, Renee Martin, Emily Junker, Fred Scarletta and Terry Vande Kamp.

The contest judges were lawyer Hayward Draper, TV reporter Stephanie Johnson, educator Elaine Merical, lawyer Tom Murphy and attorney Jeanine Ritchie.