Dallas County public safety agencies collaborate with Dallas Center Boy Scouts

COURTESY OF MINBURN FIRE AND RESCUE

Special to Dallas County News and Perry Chief

Various public safety agencies from Dallas County recently collaborated with Boy Scout Troop 116 from Dallas Center to help the troop earn their first aid and emergency preparedness merit badges, while also providing valuable training for their own departments.

The event included visiting the Dallas County Emergency Operations Center where emergency management director A.J. Seely discussed the principles of emergency preparedness and gave a tour of the EOC; spending time at the Minburn Fire Station learning and practicing first aid skills; and holding an indoor campout at the Minburn Methodist Church where the troop worked to complete the requirements needed for their merit badges.

Organizers used the event as an opportunity to expose the scouts to potential career and volunteer opportunities in the emergency management and public safety fields.

The weekend ended with a simulated wilderness rescue exercise at the Voas Nature Area where the boys encountered a victim who had fallen from a tree in a ravine requiring the scouts to put their skills into action. 911 was called, bringing a response from Dallas County sheriff deputies. Minburn Fire and Rescue and Dallas County emergency medical services used the drill as a training opportunity for dispatchers and first responders.

The event concluded with a debriefing at the Minburn Fire Station where all agencies involved, including the scouts, discussed what went well, what they learned and what could be improved upon in the future for the benefit of all participants.