Nu Alpha Gamma Chapter holds bakeless bake sale to raise funds for annual scholarship

COURTESY OF NU ALPHA GAMMA

Special to Dallas County News and Perry Chief

Nu Alpha Gamma Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma held a bakeless bake sale at their December meeting to help fund their annual scholarship.

The $500 scholarship is open to any sophomore or junior who graduated from a Dallas County school or currently lives in Dallas County. The student should be planning on entering the teaching profession and be majoring in education.

Applicants must fill out an application by April 1. Contact Carol Hill at 515-677-2389 or hchill@minburncomm.net for an application or for questions. Applicants will be notified during May 2022 whether or not they have been selected.

The following members were recognized at the meeting for their service: Marlene Johnson for 40 years, Jackie Landon for 30 years, Carol Hill for 15 years and Deb Irving for five years.

Members sang Christmas songs in the lobby of the Hotel Pattee after a game of Christmas Jeopardy.