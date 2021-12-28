Waukee declares Snow Emergency Parking Ban for Dec. 29-30

The city of Waukee is declaring that a Snow Emergency Parking Ban will go into effect in Waukee at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29. This parking ban will remain in effect until 12 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30.

The parking ban applies to all streets in Waukee to allow for effective and safe snow removal. Per Waukee Municipal Code §502.17, vehicles in violation of the parking ban are subject to a $25 fine and/or towing.