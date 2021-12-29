Around the County Events

Staff Report

Noon Year's Eve Party

11 a.m. - 12 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31 at Minburn Public Library Gym.

Can't stay up til midnight? No problem, join the Minburn Public Library for some games and fun with a countdown at noon. The event will be held in the gym, located on the back side of the school. Follow North Street around to the parking lot. First set of blue doors.

A Very British New Year

5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31 at The Gallery by Board and Batten.

Join The Gallery by Board and Batten for A Very British New Years on Friday, Dec. 31. The event will be held from 5-7 p.m. with the New Year’s countdown at 6 p.m. (midnight GMT (London time). A donation bar will be open with English brews and appetizers or BYO. Performer Alan Morphew will help ring in the New Year, British style, with UK and domestic classic hits, some of his own songs, and maybe a surprise or two.

New Year’s Eve Celebration

8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31 at Hotel Pattee.

The Hotel Pattee will host its New Year’s Eve Celebration on Friday, Dec. 31. Although party package and room package tickets are sold out, area residents can join the hotel for the concert starting at 8 p.m. with opening performances by Generation Gap with special guests The High Crest, and main performance by Ducharme-Jones for $25. Call 515-465-3511 or stop into the Hotel Pattee to get your tickets before the show.

Singing in the New Year

9 p.m. - 1 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31 at 5th Quarter Bar and Grill, Van Meter.

Come sing in the New Year with 5th Quarter Bar and Grill and Matt Avaux with Doc Productions. The kitchen closes at 6 p.m., but pizzas will be available to order along with snacks. Top it all off with a champagne toast at midnight. The event is 21+.

Waukee Community Blood Drive

2:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 900 Warrior Lane, Waukee.

LifeServe Blood Center is urging community members to roll up a sleeve and give blood donation a try in 2022. The Waukee Community Blood Drive will be held from 2:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Appointments are required. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.

FamilyFest

9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15 at Lutheran Church of Hope - Waukee, 305 NE Dartmoor Dr.

Join your neighbors for the annual FamilyFest from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Lutheran Church of Hope - Waukee. This free, family-friendly event will help the kiddos burn off some cabin fever energy. Check out Waukee area businesses, enjoy games and prizes and jump on inflatables.

Shake Your Winter Blues

10-11:30 a.m. or 1-2:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17 at Forest Park Museum and RRVT Spur, Perry.

Looking for a fun way to get out of the house and off the screens? A change of scenery and a shock to the senses is a sure way to stimulate the mind and body. Come explore the outdoors with a hike on- or off-trail with a Dallas County Conservation Board naturalist or on your own and learn about some of the features and animals unique to this area. Warm up with a visit to the displays inside the museum. Registration is required by visiting the Virtual Nature Exploration Hub on the Dallas County Conservation Board website.

To submit events to be included in the Around the County round-up, email news@adelnews.com.