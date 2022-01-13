Around the County Events

Staff Report

FamilyFest

Due to the expected snow storm and a limited number of vendors due to COVID-19, the FamilyFest event previously scheduled for this Saturday, Jan. 15 is canceled.

Shake Your Winter Blues

10-11:30 a.m. or 1-2:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17 at Forest Park Museum and RRVT Spur, Perry.

Looking for a fun way to get out of the house and off the screens? A change of scenery and a shock to the senses is a sure way to stimulate the mind and body. Come explore the outdoors with a hike on- or off-trail with a Dallas County Conservation Board naturalist or on your own and learn about some of the features and animals unique to this area. Warm up with a visit to the displays inside the museum. Registration is required.

Conversation with an Owl

Various times Jan. 17, 18 and 20 at Hanging Rock shelterhouse, Redfield.

Join Dallas County Conservation Board for a fire glowing in the hearth and meet Strix, a Barred Owl. Naturalists will discuss owl species common to Dallas County, their adaptations to nighttime hunting and an introduction to their calls. The evening programs will include an Owl Prowl hike on the trails of Hanging Rock to see if participants can strike up a conversation with one of the local Barred owls. Registration is required.

Stargazing

6-7 p.m. or 7:30-8:30 p.m. Jan 24, 26 and 27 at Kuehn Conservation Area, Earlham.

Join a Dallas County Conservation Board naturalist under the star-filled sky to learn how to build and read a star chart, measure distances in the sky to assist in locating and identifying common constellations and share a few sky stories. Program is dependent on a clear sky. Registration is required.

Bike Ride to Rippey

Saturday, Feb. 5 from Perry to Rippey.

The 45th Annual Bike Ride to Rippey will be held on Saturday, Feb. 5. The 24 mile ride from Perry to Rippey and back will be held regardless of weather. Pre-registration is open through Jan. 23 at a cost of $40. Day-of registration will be available in-person from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Hotel Pattee at a cost of $45. For more information, call the Perry Chamber at 515-465-4601.

Winter Wonderland Family 5k Walk/Run

9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5 at Granger Community Center, 2200 Walnut St.

The Granger Trails Committee will host a Winter Wonderland Family 5K Walk/Run on Feb. 5 at the Community Center. All proceeds will benefit the trails around Granger to connect the community together. The event will feature music, Vintage Road Coffee, Kulinary Khaos Food Truck, raffle for prizes, contest for the Best Dressed Winter Attire and more. All participants in the 5K Walk/Run will be given a Granger Trails Beanie. Registration up to the day of is $25 for adults, $20 for kids under 12 and $15 for Run Club members. Find a registration form on the Granger Trail Committee's Facebook page.

Daddy Daughter Dance

7-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5 at ADM High School.

ADM After Prom will host a Daddy Daughter Dance on Saturday, Feb. 5. registration will include entrance to the dance, snacks and drinks and photo opportunities throughout the evening. The dance is open to girls in grades pre-k through fifth. The cost is $25 per couple and $10 for each additional child. Registration is open online.

