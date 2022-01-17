Midwest Family Lending employees provide community aid through SpreadCheer project

COURTESY OF MIDWEST FAMILY LENDING

Special to Dallas County News and Perry Chief

Employees of Midwest Family Lending recently reached out to community members in need as part of the company’s SpreadCheer project.

“Many local families are facing a variety of hardships, which can feel magnified this time of year,” says Chuck West, president of Midwest Family Lending. “Although we would love to do more, we hope a little support will ease the burden for these families — especially during this season.”

The Urbandale-based team wanted to make the Christmas season a bit brighter for at least a few by donating to more than a dozen local families in need throughout the 12 Days of Christmas. They reached out to local schools, hospitals, churches, ministerial associations and other community groups to identify families in need of support and a little hope in the second year of the company’s SpreadCheer project.

Area community members helped include an Adel plumber who, due to COVID-19, developed liver failure requiring many hospitalizations not covered by insurance. He was nominated by Adel resident Sara Fuller, a licensed home loan originator with Midwest Family Lending.

“Nate is a great, hard-working man who does a lot for the community,” Fuller said. “As he was building his plumbing business, he and his wife got hit hard with COVID. This led to liver failure and lots of hospital stays for him not covered by insurance and time off work. They’re now left just trying to make ends meet. He is a very good guy that could use a break.”

A Yale family who works for ADM schools were helped with the care needs of children suffering from brittle bone disease and health issues. The family was nominated by Van Meter resident Molly Maguire, a licensed home loan originator with Midwest Family Lending.

“The whole family needs a break,” Maguire said. “I hope this donation will help them to not think or worry about logistics, and maybe they can all relax as a family enjoying spending time together.”