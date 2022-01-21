Around the County Events

Staff Report

Soup and Pie Lunch

11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22 at Minburn Methodist Church.

The Minburn Emergency Management Team will host its annual free-will donation soup and pie lunch on Saturday, Jan. 22. The menu will include homemade chili, potato soup, split pea soup and desserts. Proceeds will be used to fund emergency equipment and training for Minburn First Responders.

Stargazing

6-7 p.m. or 7:30-8:30 p.m. Jan 24, 26 and 27 at Kuehn Conservation Area, Earlham.

Join a Dallas County Conservation Board naturalist under the star-filled sky to learn how to build and read a star chart, measure distances in the sky to assist in locating and identifying common constellations and share a few sky stories. Program is dependent on a clear sky. Registration is required by visiting the Virtual Nature Exploration Hub on the Dallas County Conservation Board website.

The Prom Closet

9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturdays in February at 406 South 5th St., Coon Rapids.

The Prom Closet will be open for free shopping days from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday in February. All gently used, floor-length gowns are free of charge and available in sizes 0-24. Private appointments are available by calling Dona at 712-830-7825.

Bike Ride to Rippey

Saturday, Feb. 5 from Perry to Rippey.

The 45th Annual Bike Ride to Rippey will be held on Saturday, Feb. 5. The 24 mile ride from Perry to Rippey and back will be held regardless of weather. Organizers have extended the pre-registration deadline through Jan. 27 and have added a week-of registration option through 12 p.m. Feb. 3. Those who pre-register will have their packets mailed while those registering the week of will pick up their packets at the Hotel Pattee on Feb. 5. For more information, call the Perry Chamber at 515-465-4601 or visit www.perryia.org/brr. Online registration is open at www.2022brr.eventbrite.com.

Winter Wonderland Family 5k Walk/Run

9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5 at Granger Community Center, 2200 Walnut St.

The Granger Trails Committee will host a Winter Wonderland Family 5K Walk/Run on Feb. 5 at the Community Center. All proceeds will benefit the trails around Granger to connect the community together. The event will feature music, Vintage Road Coffee, Kulinary Khaos Food Truck, raffle for prizes, contest for the Best Dressed Winter Attire and more. All participants in the 5K Walk/Run will be given a Granger Trails Beanie. Registration up to the day of is $25 for adults, $20 for kids under 12 and $15 for Run Club members. Find a registration form on the Granger Trail Committee's Facebook page.

ADM Mother Son Bowling Night

6-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5 at Adel Family Fun Center.

Join the ADM After Prom for the official Mother/Son fundraiser bowling night. There will be two shifts to choose from: 6-7:30 p.m. or 7:30-9 p.m. Those interested in attending should call the Adel Family Fun Center, 515,993-3350, to make couple or group reservations. Space is limited. Payment is due the day of event at $25 for 2 and $10 for each additional guest. All ages are welcome.

Daddy Daughter Dance

7-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5 at ADM High School.

ADM After Prom will host a Daddy Daughter Dance on Saturday, Feb. 5. registration will include entrance to the dance, snacks and drinks and photo opportunities throughout the evening. The dance is open to girls in grades pre-k through fifth. The cost is $25 per couple and $10 for each additional child. Registration is open online.

Sweetheart Sip and Shop

5-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11 at Perry businesses.

Grab your gal pals or make it a date and enjoy an after hours shopping experience at Perry businesses from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11. Shop warm-weather and spring apparel, Valentine's gifts, décor and more. Refreshments and in-store offerings vary per location. A list of participating businesses will be coming soon through the Perry Chamber's Facebook page.

Perry's 19th Annual Chocolate Walk

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12 at Perry businesses.

A ticket for this self-guided tour of shops in Perry becomes your passport for a complimentary chocolate treat at each stop, shopping in-store specials along the way. Tickets are available online or in-person, in advance or day-of.

$8 if purchased online before Feb. 1 with pick-up at the Hotel Pattee on Feb. 12.

$10 if purchased online Feb. 1-11 with pick-up at Hotel Pattee on Feb. 12 or in-person at the Hotel Pattee, Ben's Five and Dime, or Perry Perk.

$10 if purchased in-person on Feb. 12 at the Hotel Pattee, Ben's, or Perry Perk.

Turn in stamped tickets at the end of the day to the front desk staff at Hotel Pattee to be entered into a drawing for prizes. Chocolate treats and in-store specials vary by participating business.

Perry Winter Farmers Market

11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12 at Perry Public Library.

Perry Farmers Market vendors will be back for a Winter Farmers Market during the 19th Annual Chocolate Walk. Shop for locally grown produce, baked goods and handmade items from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12. A vendor list will be coming soon. For more information, contact the Perry Chamber of Commerce: 515-465-4601 or perrychamber@perryia.org.

