ADM Scholarship Foundation announces January Students of the Month

A reminder for seniors of ADM — it is time to research available scholarships to assist in the cost of your postsecondary education. The Adel DeSoto Minburn Scholarship Foundation was founded in 1985 to assist the graduating students of ADM in the cost of their future education. Since that time more than 800 students have received scholarships totaling over $786,000.

Information and the applications for these scholarships are posted on the school’s website and need to be completed and submitted as directed by the deadline designated.

Each month we are proud to announce the names of students that have excelled academically and athletically in their areas of achievement. The ADM teachers and coaches along with the Scholarship Foundation are pleased to announce the names of the following students for the month of January.

Student of the Month

Carly Kuhse — Raccoon Valley Bank

Kiwanis

Callie Hazel and Chris Aukes

Fine Arts

Quinton Kimrey (choir) and Jackson Banwart (band) — Lincoln Savings Bank

Wrestling

Ben Smith — Adel

Wrestling Cheer

Alexa Teckenburg — Fareway

Boys Basketball

Sam Hlas — Patrick’s Restaurant

Girls Basketball

Claire Greenslade — Big Al’s BBQ

Dance

Eliana Dohlman — Core Physical Therapy & River Valley Insurance

Local businesses make a contribution to the ADM Scholarship Foundation to support the Student of the Month program. All contributions given to the Foundation are invested and the income is used to provide the scholarships granted each year.