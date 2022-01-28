ADM Scholarship Foundation announces January Students of the Month
A reminder for seniors of ADM — it is time to research available scholarships to assist in the cost of your postsecondary education. The Adel DeSoto Minburn Scholarship Foundation was founded in 1985 to assist the graduating students of ADM in the cost of their future education. Since that time more than 800 students have received scholarships totaling over $786,000.
Information and the applications for these scholarships are posted on the school’s website and need to be completed and submitted as directed by the deadline designated.
Each month we are proud to announce the names of students that have excelled academically and athletically in their areas of achievement. The ADM teachers and coaches along with the Scholarship Foundation are pleased to announce the names of the following students for the month of January.
Student of the Month
Carly Kuhse — Raccoon Valley Bank
Kiwanis
Callie Hazel and Chris Aukes
Fine Arts
Quinton Kimrey (choir) and Jackson Banwart (band) — Lincoln Savings Bank
Wrestling
Ben Smith — Adel
Wrestling Cheer
Alexa Teckenburg — Fareway
Boys Basketball
Sam Hlas — Patrick’s Restaurant
Girls Basketball
Claire Greenslade — Big Al’s BBQ
Dance
Eliana Dohlman — Core Physical Therapy & River Valley Insurance
Local businesses make a contribution to the ADM Scholarship Foundation to support the Student of the Month program. All contributions given to the Foundation are invested and the income is used to provide the scholarships granted each year.