Dallas County Achievers

Dallas County News

Bradley University

Erik Catus of Grimes and Jack Clemen and Madysen Yu of Urbandale were named to the fall 2021 dean’s list.

Southern New Hampshire University

Jakob Legvold of Waukee was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list.

Cristin Wolfgram of Madrid, Ganesh Thapa and Zea Richter of Waukee and Jessica Jacobsen of Woodward were named to the fall 2021 president’s list.

University of Iowa in Iowa City

Zachary Darr, Carly Herrera, Grace Marburger, Kayla McFarland and Edgar Sandoval of Perry were named to the fall 2021 dean’s list.

University of Iowa College of Pharmacy

Sidney Vancil of Perry and Hannah Van of Waukee recently completed the college's Healthcare Business Leadership program, a program designed to teach students how to understand and make effective business decisions.