Around the County Events

Staff Report

Pancake Breakfast

6:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5 at American Legion Hall, 119 N 9th St.

Come support local Boy Scouts Pack 152 during a pancake breakfast on Feb. 5 at the American Legion Hall, located on the west side of the square.

Bike Ride to Rippey

Saturday, Feb. 5 from Perry to Rippey.

The 45th Annual Bike Ride to Rippey will be held on Saturday, Feb. 5. The 24 mile ride from Perry to Rippey and back will be held regardless of weather. Day-of registration and check in at the Hotel Pattee will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The group start will be held at 10 a.m. from Willis Avenue and 2nd Street. For more information, call the Perry Chamber at 515-465-4601 or visit the BRR Facebook page.

BRR at The Proletariat

7:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5 at The Proletariat, Common Wealth Provisions.

The Proletariat will serve bottomless Bloody Mary’s from 7:30-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5 for $20. Breakfast burritos and baked goods will be served from 7:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday at Common Wealth Provisions will all proceeds going to Perry Youth Football. Des Moines Bacon Co pulled pork sandwiches with chips will be served for $7 starting at 11 a.m. until supplies run out. Live music will be held Saturday afternoon at The Proletariat. Robbie Michael will perform from 12-2 p.m., followed by Brian Congdon from 2-4 p.m. and Brad Seidenfeld from 4-7 p.m. The Proletariat will be open until 2 a.m.

Winter Wonderland Family 5K Walk/Run

9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5 at Granger Community Center, 2200 Walnut St.

The Granger Trails Committee will host a Winter Wonderland Family 5K Walk/Run on Feb. 5 at the Community Center. All proceeds will benefit the trails around Granger to connect the community together. The event will feature Kulinary Khaos breakfast, Vintage Road Coffee, live DJ music and the 5K run/walk starting at 9 a.m. A raffle for prizes will start at 9:30 a.m. with 1 ticket available for $5 and 3 tickets for $10. Free kids activities, games and prizes will start at 9:30 a.m. Raffle winners will be announced at 11 a.m. and free kids games will continue. All participants in the 5K Walk/Run will be given a Granger Trails Beanie. Registration up to the day of is $25 for adults, $20 for kids under 12 and $15 for Run Club members. Find a registration form on the Granger Trail Committee's Facebook page.

ADM Mother Son Bowling Night

6-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5 at Adel Family Fun Center.

Join the ADM After Prom for the official Mother/Son fundraiser bowling night. There will be two shifts to choose from: 6-7:30 p.m. or 7:30-9 p.m. Those interested in attending should call the Adel Family Fun Center, 515,993-3350, to make couple or group reservations. Space is limited. Payment is due the day of event at $25 for 2 and $10 for each additional guest. All ages are welcome.

Daddy Daughter Dance

7-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5 at ADM High School.

ADM After Prom will host a Daddy Daughter Dance on Saturday, Feb. 5. Registration will include entrance to the dance, snacks and drinks and photo opportunities throughout the evening. The dance is open to girls in grades pre-k through fifth. The cost is $25 per couple and $10 for each additional child. Registration is open online.

Dallas County Democrats to Caucus Virtually

Online Monday, Feb. 7.

The difficult yet important decision was made on Jan. 23 by the Dallas County Democratic Executive Committee, a part of the Dallas County Central Committee to move the Feb. 7 in-person caucus to a virtual-only in the best interest of public health and safety of all Dallas County residents and Iowans during the ongoing COVID pandemic. The Dallas County Democrats will hold the official precinct 2022 caucus virtually via a secure form that will be accessible to any Dallas County registered Democrats, pre-registration is encouraged by visiting www.dallascodems.org/caucus2022, clicking on pre-registration and completing a short form. Democrats across Dallas County are encouraged to participate by pre-registering via the link through the website, they will get the official link to the caucus form via email before 7 p.m. on Feb. 7. The form will be due for submission by 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 7. Step-by-step instructions will be included in the official caucus form. For any questions, email democratsfordallascounty@gmail.com.

Dallas County GOP Iowa Caucus

6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7 across Dallas County.

The Dallas County GOP will host caucus night on Monday, Feb. 7. The night starts with registration at 6:30 p.m., followed by the meeting at 7 p.m. Find your caucus location at dallascountygop.org. During the evening, each precinct will elect a permanent chair, secretary, DC Central Committee members and recommended changes in the party’s platform. From these precinct caucuses, elected DC Central Committee members will meet and elect Dallas County Chairs, Secretary, Treasurer and other committees to help select and elect local, state and national candidates.

Sweetheart Sip and Shop

5-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11 at Perry businesses.

Grab your gal pals or make it a date and enjoy an after hours shopping experience at Perry businesses from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11. Shop warm-weather and spring apparel, Valentine's gifts, décor and more. Refreshments and in-store offerings vary per location. A list of participating businesses will be coming soon through the Perry Chamber's Facebook page.

Perry's 19th Annual Chocolate Walk

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12 at Perry businesses.

A ticket for this self-guided tour of shops in Perry becomes your passport for a complimentary chocolate treat at each stop, shopping in-store specials along the way. Tickets are available online or in-person, in advance or day-of.

$10 if purchased online Feb. 1-11 with pick-up at Hotel Pattee on Feb. 12 or in-person at the Hotel Pattee, Ben's Five and Dime, or Perry Perk.

$10 if purchased in-person on Feb. 12 at the Hotel Pattee, Ben's, or Perry Perk

Turn in stamped tickets at the end of the day to the front desk staff at Hotel Pattee to be entered into a drawing for prizes. Chocolate treats and in-store specials vary by participating business.

Perry Winter Farmers Market

11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12 at Perry Public Library.

Perry Farmers Market vendors will be back for a Winter Farmers Market during the 19th Annual Chocolate Walk. Shop for locally grown produce, baked goods and handmade items from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12. A vendor list will be coming soon. For more information, contact the Perry Chamber of Commerce: 515-465-4601 or perrychamber@perryia.org.

Valentine’s Biscuits and Gravy Breakfast

8 a.m. -12 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13 at Woodward Social Center.

Come join Woodward Fire and Rescue for its Valentine’s Biscuits and Gravy Breakfast on Sunday, Feb. 13 at the Woodward Social Center. The menu includes biscuits and gravy, eggs, hash browns, coffee and juice. A free-will donation will be taken. To go and curbside pick up will be available by calling 515-438-4393.

Central Iowa Jazz Combo

2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20 at Performing Arts Center, 1200 18th St, Perry.

The Perry Fine Arts Series will present The Central Iowa Jazz Combo at 2 p.m. on Feb. 20 in the Perry High School's Performing Arts Center. The concert will feature experienced Central Iowa musicians playing jazz standards as well as jazz/funk and jazz/pop tunes. Perry Fine Arts concerts are free, donations accepted, and open to all. The Performing Arts Center is handicapped accessible.

The Prom Closet

9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturdays in February at 406 South 5th St., Coon Rapids.

The Prom Closet will be open for free shopping days from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday in February. All gently used, floor-length gowns are free of charge and available in sizes 0-24. Private appointments are available by calling Dona at 712-830-7825.

To submit events to be included in the Around the County round-up, email news@adelnews.com.