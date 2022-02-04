Dallas County Democrats will caucus virtually on Feb. 7
The difficult yet important decision was made on Sunday, Jan. 23 by the Dallas County Democratic Executive Committee, a part of the Dallas County Central Committee to move the Feb. 7 in-person caucus to virtual-only in the best interest of public health and safety of all Dallas County residents and Iowans during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Dallas County Democrats will hold the official precinct 2022 caucus virtually via a secure form that will be accessible to any Dallas County registered Democrats, pre-registration is encouraged by visiting www.dallascodems.org/caucus2022, clicking on pre-registration and completing a short form.
Democrats across Dallas County are encouraged to participate by pre-registering via the link through the website, they will get the official link to the caucus form via email before 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 7. The form will be due for submission by 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 7. Step-by-step instructions will be included in the official caucus form. For any questions, email democratsfordallascounty@gmail.com.