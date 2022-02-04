Dallas County Democrats will caucus virtually on Feb. 7

COURTESY OF DALLAS COUNTY DEMOCRATS

Special to Dallas County News and Perry Chief

The difficult yet important decision was made on Sunday, Jan. 23 by the Dallas County Democratic Executive Committee, a part of the Dallas County Central Committee to move the Feb. 7 in-person caucus to virtual-only in the best interest of public health and safety of all Dallas County residents and Iowans during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Dallas County Democrats will hold the official precinct 2022 caucus virtually via a secure form that will be accessible to any Dallas County registered Democrats, pre-registration is encouraged by visiting www.dallascodems.org/caucus2022, clicking on pre-registration and completing a short form.

Democrats across Dallas County are encouraged to participate by pre-registering via the link through the website, they will get the official link to the caucus form via email before 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 7. The form will be due for submission by 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 7. Step-by-step instructions will be included in the official caucus form. For any questions, email democratsfordallascounty@gmail.com.