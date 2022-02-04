Dallas County Republicans provide way to get involved during Feb. 7 caucus

COURTESY OF THE DALLAS COUNTY REPUBLICANS

Special to Dallas County News and Perry Chief

The Dallas County Republicans recently offered a way for registered Republicans to begin getting involved in the political process.

“Monday, Feb. 7, restarts the political clock on key elections,” said Kelley Koch, Dallas County Republican co-chair.

One way to get involved is to attend the Feb. 7 caucus. Each precinct will elect a permanent chair, secretary, DC Central Committee members and recommended changes in the party’s platform.

Elected central committee members will meet and elect the Dallas County chairs, secretary, treasurer and various committees to help select and elect local, state and national candidates.

“It all starts with volunteering to help on Feb. 7,” Koch said. “But education on the issues is also important.”

Registration starts at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 7, with the meeting following at 7 p.m. Find your precinct location at Dallascountygop.org.

Dallas County residents wanting to sign up for educational updates, monthly newsletters and volunteer opportunities should visit Dallascountygop.org.