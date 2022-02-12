Van Meter students at DMACC receive new auto collision repair uniforms

COURTESY OF DES MOINES AREA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
DMACC auto collision repair students and instructors, pictured front row, from left: Alejandro Delgado, of Des Moines; instructor Joe Youngwirth; Collin Scott, of Des Moines; Maria Reyes, of Des Moines; Zach Koenck, of Estherville; Brayan Rodriguez, of Des Moines; Jade Hulbert, of Van Meter; and instructor/program Chair Gary Sanger; second row, from left, Hunter Wagner, of Ankeny; Ben Glass, of Johnston; Samuel Hough, of Ankeny; Bryan Ortiz, of Ankeny; Charlie Martinez, of Des Moines; Jimmy Floyd, of West Des Moines; Max Anderson, of Van Meter; and Andrew Mitchell, of Ankeny; back row, from left, Keegan Havens, of Ankeny; Garret Madison, of Ankeny; Mark Trisler, of Des Moines; James Fraetis, of Boone; Brady North, of Monroe; Ryan Rudicil, of West Des Moines; Hayden Avery, of Dallas, Texas; and instructor Todd Norman.

Des Moines Area Community College auto collision repair students received new uniforms donated by Farm Bureau Financial Services of West Des Moines.

Mark Rosazzo, material damage claims managers of Farm Bureau Financial Services, who is also a DMACC Auto Collision Repair program advisory committee member, helped arrange the donation of I-CAR Collision Repair Education Foundation uniforms.

Van Meter residents who received uniforms included Jade Hulbert and Max Anderson.

The I-CAR Collison Repair Education certification program for students is included free of charge for DMACC students taking auto collision repair courses. DMACC’s Auto Collision Technology program is designed to prepare students for employment in the highly technological auto collision industry and to update those already employed. Students can earn a diploma or AAS degree in the program.