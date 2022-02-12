Van Meter students at DMACC receive new auto collision repair uniforms

COURTESY OF DES MOINES AREA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Des Moines Area Community College auto collision repair students received new uniforms donated by Farm Bureau Financial Services of West Des Moines.

Mark Rosazzo, material damage claims managers of Farm Bureau Financial Services, who is also a DMACC Auto Collision Repair program advisory committee member, helped arrange the donation of I-CAR Collision Repair Education Foundation uniforms.

Van Meter residents who received uniforms included Jade Hulbert and Max Anderson.

The I-CAR Collison Repair Education certification program for students is included free of charge for DMACC students taking auto collision repair courses. DMACC’s Auto Collision Technology program is designed to prepare students for employment in the highly technological auto collision industry and to update those already employed. Students can earn a diploma or AAS degree in the program.